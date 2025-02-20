クォートセクション
USDTHB: US Dollar vs Thai Baht

31.8200 THB 0.0500 (0.16%)
セクター: 通貨 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: Thai Baht

USDTHBの今日の為替レートは、-0.16%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり31.7900の安値と31.9400の高値で取引されました。

US Dollar vs Thai Bahtダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
31.7900 31.9400
1年のレンジ
31.5100 35.1560
以前の終値
31.8700
始値
31.8840
買値
31.8200
買値
31.8230
安値
31.7900
高値
31.9400
出来高
6.366 K
1日の変化
-0.16%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.39%
6ヶ月の変化
-6.24%
1年の変化
-1.74%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K