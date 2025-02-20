통화 / USDTHB
USDTHB: US Dollar vs Thai Baht
31.8100 THB 0.0600 (0.19%)
부문: 통화 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: Thai Baht
USDTHB 환율이 오늘 -0.19%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 31.7500이고 고가는 31.9400이었습니다.
US Dollar vs Thai Baht 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
USDTHB News
- BofA predicts further rate cuts for Thailand amid low inflation
- Thai household debt-to-GDP ratio drops to 88.4 at end-Q4
- Asia FX mixed: yen up on strong Tokyo CPI; Aussie dlr slips on RBA rate-hold bets
- Asia FX treads water as Trump tariff concerns linger; Australia CPI in focus
- Asia FX eases ahead of Trump tariffs; baht slumps as PM faces no-confidence vote
- Thailand aims to boost economic growth with $4.4 billion stimulus measures
- Thailand eyes growth above 3% this year, confident of strong first half
- Tariffs are probably the only reason still holding up the U.S. dollar: Citi
- Investors stay bearish on Asian currencies as trade war intensifies: Reuters poll
- Thai Baht shows unexpected strength, baffles analysts
- Thai central bank cuts policy rate amid slow growth, global trade risks
- Thailand rate cut would boost economy, finance minister says
- Bank of Thailand to hold rates at 2.25% on February 26, cut once in Q2: Reuters poll
- Bearish bets further ease on Asian currencies as markets look past Trump tariffs - Reuters poll
- Asia FX gains; Japanese yen jumps on safe-haven demand amid US tariff woes
일일 변동 비율
31.7500 31.9400
년간 변동
31.5100 35.1560
- 이전 종가
- 31.8700
- 시가
- 31.8840
- Bid
- 31.8100
- Ask
- 31.8130
- 저가
- 31.7500
- 고가
- 31.9400
- 볼륨
- 12.294 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.19%
- 월 변동
- -1.43%
- 6개월 변동
- -6.27%
- 년간 변동율
- -1.77%
20 9월, 토요일