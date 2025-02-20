Währungen / USDTHB
USDTHB: US Dollar vs Thai Baht
31.8100 THB 0.0600 (0.19%)
Sektor: Währung Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: Thai Baht
Der Wechselkurs von USDTHB hat sich für heute um -0.19% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 31.7500 bis zu einem Hoch von 31.9400 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die US Dollar vs Thai Baht-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
USDTHB News
- BofA predicts further rate cuts for Thailand amid low inflation
- Thai household debt-to-GDP ratio drops to 88.4 at end-Q4
- Asia FX mixed: yen up on strong Tokyo CPI; Aussie dlr slips on RBA rate-hold bets
- Asia FX treads water as Trump tariff concerns linger; Australia CPI in focus
- Asia FX eases ahead of Trump tariffs; baht slumps as PM faces no-confidence vote
- Thailand aims to boost economic growth with $4.4 billion stimulus measures
- Thailand eyes growth above 3% this year, confident of strong first half
- Tariffs are probably the only reason still holding up the U.S. dollar: Citi
- Investors stay bearish on Asian currencies as trade war intensifies: Reuters poll
- Thai Baht shows unexpected strength, baffles analysts
- Thai central bank cuts policy rate amid slow growth, global trade risks
- Thailand rate cut would boost economy, finance minister says
- Bank of Thailand to hold rates at 2.25% on February 26, cut once in Q2: Reuters poll
- Bearish bets further ease on Asian currencies as markets look past Trump tariffs - Reuters poll
- Asia FX gains; Japanese yen jumps on safe-haven demand amid US tariff woes
Tagesspanne
31.7500 31.9400
Jahresspanne
31.5100 35.1560
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 31.8700
- Eröffnung
- 31.8840
- Bid
- 31.8100
- Ask
- 31.8130
- Tief
- 31.7500
- Hoch
- 31.9400
- Volumen
- 12.294 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.19%
- Monatsänderung
- -1.43%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -6.27%
- Jahresänderung
- -1.77%
