USDTHB: US Dollar vs Thai Baht

31.8100 THB 0.0600 (0.19%)
Sektor: Währung Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: Thai Baht

Der Wechselkurs von USDTHB hat sich für heute um -0.19% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 31.7500 bis zu einem Hoch von 31.9400 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die US Dollar vs Thai Baht-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
31.7500 31.9400
Jahresspanne
31.5100 35.1560
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
31.8700
Eröffnung
31.8840
Bid
31.8100
Ask
31.8130
Tief
31.7500
Hoch
31.9400
Volumen
12.294 K
Tagesänderung
-0.19%
Monatsänderung
-1.43%
6-Monatsänderung
-6.27%
Jahresänderung
-1.77%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
418
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
542
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
266.4 K
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
98.7 K
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
-225.1 K
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
17.8 K
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K