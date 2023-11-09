The Rock Star EA MT4

Any trading algorithm is primarily a tool that in the hands of an experienced trader can earn profits, while in the hands of an inexperienced trader can lead to a quick loss of their deposit. The problem with creating a profitable and stable algorithm is that we cannot understand what needs to be done to make a profit and what methodologies "successful traders" are using. While there is a full-fledged theoretical basis for algorithms such as HFT, arbitrage, option strategies, and calendar spread exploitation, there is no such basis for algorithms based on price and fundamental data analysis. Therefore, creating a stable trading algorithm in this area becomes an art, and science can help to systematize everything. The Rock Star Ea This is the latest development in German index trading. 

Proper GMT setting: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751952

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97769

The Rock Star EA does not utilize Martingale, Grid, or Hedging strategies, nor does it rely on AI or tools such as GPT-3 from OpenAI.

Trade description:

The Rock Star EA is an expert advisor designed specifically for trading the German index using a Spider Web trading strategy. The strategy involves identifying short-term price movements and placing trades at different levels of the spider web to take advantage of them. This advisor has been programmed to trade every day except Monday and Friday, as these days have low volatility in the German index. It uses a complex algorithm that analyzes past market data and technical indicators to identify high-probability trade setups. With its sophisticated trading model, The Rock Star EA can generate consistent profits by placing trades at different levels of the spider web, depending on market conditions. Trading on the German index allows this advisor to take advantage of its high liquidity and volatility, which provides many opportunities for profitable trades.  Overall, The Rock Star EA is a reliable and profitable trading tool for anyone who wants to trade the German index using a Spider Web trading strategy.

  • Working pairs: DAX - Germany 40 Index (De40)
  • Recommended account type – any account type
  • Leverage - any leverage is ok, even 1:20
  • Working Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum deposit: $100
  • VPS is recommended

Features:

  1. Not a martingale, arbitrage, hedge or other dangerous methods of money management are use
  2. Hard stop loss and take profit for each position 
  3. Spread and slippage control
  4. Smart risk control module
  5. Nor does it rely on AI or tools such as GPT-3 from OpenAI





