CopyStar MT4

CopyStar – File-based Trade Copier (MT5 Master/Slave, MT4-compatible)

Short description
CopyStar mirrors changes to your open net positions from the master to any slaves – quickly, robustly, and without network configuration. Communication runs via common files (shared file folder), enabling CopyStar to support MT5↔MT5, MT5→MT4, MT4→MT4, and MT4→MT5. Supports symbol mapping, lot multiplication, optional SL/TP copying, magic/comment filters, and a clear chart status display including heartbeat.


Highlights

  • 🔁 Delta mirroring: copies changes in net lots per symbol/direction (BUY/SELL).

  • 🔌 Zero-config networking: file-based via Common Files; no sockets/ports.

  • 🧭 Symbol mapping & LotMultiplier for broker symbol differences and risk scaling.

  • 🧪 Robust execution: retries, filling fallback (IOC→FOK→RETURN), slippage control.

  • 🧩 Filters: magic filter, comment substring, optional manual trades (Magic=0).

  • 📊 Chart overlay with heartbeat traffic light (Green/Orange/Red).

  • 👥 Groups: one master can broadcast to multiple SlaveGroups.

How it works

  • Master aggregates BUY/SELL net lots per symbol. On changes, it writes delta signals to TradeCopierSignals_<Group>.txt and sends heartbeats to TradeCopierHB_<Group>.txt .

  • Slave reads a chosen Group, applies SymbolMappings and LotMultiplier, executes orders with retries/fallbacks, and cleans up signals after success. Heartbeat age drives the overlay colour.


    Input Parameters

    COMMON_SETTINGS

    • MasterMode (bool, default: true) – Master sends / Slave receives.

    • CopySLTP (bool, false) – Copy SL/TP from the master. Must be set to true on both the master and slave for SL/TP to be copied!

    • SymbolMappings (string, “NAS100=US100”) – MasterSymbol=SlaveSymbol, comma-separated.


    MASTER_SETTINGS (master only)

    • MasterMagicNumber – Magic for filtering.

    • MasterFilterByMagic (true/false) – true=Only positions with this magic.

    • MasterCopyManualTrades (true/false) – true=Include manual trades (Magic=0).

    • MasterCommentFilter (string, "" ) – Comment substring; empty = ignore.

    • SlaveGroups (string, "Group1") – Comma-separated target groups (e.g., Group1,Group2...). The master can serve multiple target groups!


    SLAVE_SETTINGS (slave only)

    • SlaveMagicNumber – Magic used by the slave.

    • SlaveGroup (string, "Group1") – Slave belongs to exactly one group.

    • LotMultiplier – Volume scaling before lot step rounding.

    • Slippage – Max price deviation in points (internally min 50).

    • MaxRetries – Retries for file/order access.

    • FileWaitTime – Wait in ms between file retries.

    • PollIntervalMs – Polling interval in ms for signals/status.

    • SlaveClearSignalsOnInit (bool, true) – Clear old signals on start.


    STATUS_SETTINGS → Chart / Heartbeat

    • ShowCommStatus – Chart overlay.

    • StatusCorner/StatusX/StatusY – Overlay placement.

    • HeartbeatIntervalSec – Master heartbeat interval.

    • HeartbeatTimeoutSec – Slave OK/Warn/Bad thresholds.

    • StatusOK / StatusWarn / StatusBad – Colours (Lime/Orange/Red).


    Requirements & Notes

    • Platform: MT5 (MT4 reception requires a compatible MT4 reader).

    • Permission: Enable access to Common Files.

    • Symbols: Must be tradable/visible in the slave (Market Watch).

    • Volume: Slave normalises to SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN/MAX/STEP (rounds down to step).

    • Terminals must be operated on the same VPS!

    Limitations

    • Market positions only (no pending orders).

    • SL/TP only if present on the master at the time of the signal and CopySLTP=true on master & slave.

    • Different contract specs require proper SymbolMappings.




    Produits recommandés
    R 2EMA Color
    Rwy Ksyby
    5 (2)
    Indicateurs
    L'indicateur R 2EMA Color pour MT4 fournit des signaux de trading solides basés sur le croisement de 2 EMA. Points clés Lorsque le prix croise et clôture au-dessus des deux EMA vertes, cela crée un signal d'achat. Lorsque le prix croise et clôture au-dessus des deux EMA rouges, cela crée un signal commercial de vente. L'indicateur R 2EMA Color Forex permet de déterminer encore plus facilement quand il est temps d'acheter et de vendre Un signal d'achat se produit lorsque les 2 lignes EMA devie
    FREE
    OTRX Fimathe Backtest
    Fabio Rocha
    Utilitaires
    OTRX Fimathe Backtest is a tool for the Trader or Enthusiast who uses the Fimathe technique created by Trader Marcelo Ferreira to carry out his training and validate if he can obtain profitability. In this tool you will be able to: 1. Define whether you are looking for a buy or sell entry. (Trend). 2. Define by clicking twice on the horizontal lines where your Reference Zone and your Neutral Zone will be. 3. Monitor the entry, subcycle and exit of the trade. 4. Trading Summary, Daily, Week
    FREE
    Rainbow MT4
    Jamal El Alama
    Indicateurs
    Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
    FREE
    SL and TP Setter
    Giacomo Barone
    4 (1)
    Utilitaires
    You can manually open a trade (one click), and this EA will take care of setting the SL and TP. SL and TP are set based on the number of pips you specify in the input screen. You can also choose monetary SL and TP. SL and TP are determined based on the weighted average price (WAP), so if you open a new trade, SL and TP will be updated according to the new WAP. The WAP is not unique but differentiated between buy and sell trades (this is useful only if you open opposite trades on the same chart)
    FREE
    PZ Trade Pad EA
    PZ TRADING SLU
    4.27 (30)
    Utilitaires
    This simple visual expert advisor allows you to trade easily from the chart. It handles risk management for you and can perform several useful tasks with your existing trades, saving time and making risk-management for each individual trade easier.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade easily from the chart Trade with precise risk management, hassle free Trade pending order with drag and drop price selection Set SL and TP levels with drag and drop pr
    FREE
    Free automatic fibonacci
    Tonny Obare
    4.67 (48)
    Indicateurs
    Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
    FREE
    HMA Trend
    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    4.59 (69)
    Indicateurs
    A trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. The Hull Moving Average is an improved variant of the moving average, which shows the moment of trend reversal quite accurately. It is often used as a signal filter. Combination of two types of Hull Moving Averages makes a better use of these advantages: HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. Features The movement d
    FREE
    Magic SMA
    Imre Heli
    Indicateurs
    The Magic SMA indicator is of great help in determining trend direction. It can be an excellent addition to your existing strategy or the basis of a new one. We humans can make better decisions when we see better visually. So we designed it to show a different color for rising and falling trends. Everyone can customize this in the way that suits them best. By setting the Trend Period, we can optimize it for longer or shorter trends for our strategy. It is great for all time frames. IF YOU NEED
    FREE
    Draw Vertical Lines Utility MT4
    Ynal Al Khalil
    Utilitaires
    this EA draws vertical lines on the chart, either consecutive or alternating lines, depending on the input settings. Since vertical lines often represent time events, timing is important in trading. StartTime = D'2025.03.12 23:00';  // Starting point (time and date) NumberOfLines = 10;                    // Total number of lines to draw IntervalCandles = 1;                   // Interval in candles (must be > 0) IntervalMinutes = 30;                  // Interval in minutes (0 to disable) Directi
    FREE
    Edge Zone EA FREE
    FXsolutions
    5 (2)
    Utilitaires
    With this Expert Advisor you will follow the sound trading principle Buy Low and Sell High by default ! And you can do that even with a normal day job . You will be even able to trade on lower timeframes which you could never do without such an Expert Advisor. And the best thing is that you are in control! You can tell the Edge Zone EA where it has to enter and where it has to exit. And you can do that even many hours before the trade will occur . This EA is therefore an excellent assistant for
    FREE
    Trendline indicator
    David Muriithi
    2 (1)
    Indicateurs
    Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
    FREE
    Drawdown Close
    MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
    5 (3)
    Utilitaires
    This is a trade management EA that will close all your Open Orders (or both Open and Pending Orders) when your drawdown against balance exceeds a set percentage limit. E.g. Balance = $10,000 and “DrawdownPercent” is set at 2.0, if floating P&L is greater than -$200.00, all Orders will be closed. It will send a notification to you MT4 app on your phone ( ”Drawdown Percent Close triggered!”) A text display is included for some visual feedback. Basic notes: It only needs to be attached to one char
    FREE
    NAS100 Auto Sl And TP
    Moustapha Boulouz
    5 (2)
    Utilitaires
    Voici NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker pour MT4 : Ne manquez plus jamais le réglage du StopLoss et du TakeProfit avec notre NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker, un assistant indispensable pour les traders naviguant sur le marché du Nasdaq 100 sur MetaTrader 4. Cet outil est conçu pour ceux qui recherchent une solution transparente pour automatiser la gestion des niveaux de StopLoss et TakeProfit. Caractéristiques principales : Automatisation sans effort : Surveille automatiquement les transactions sur le Na
    FREE
    Buffer Finder Tool
    Afsal Meerankutty
    4.75 (4)
    Utilitaires
    CyberZingFx Buffer Finder Tool Developed for Finding Buffers of Indicator to use in Universal Indicator EA . This is Not an Indicator or EA CyberZingFx Buffer Finder Tool is utility tool designed specifically for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) users. It is a standalone application that helps you easily find the buffers of any MT4 indicator, allowing you to use them in your Universal Indicator EA. With the Buffer Finder Tool, you no longer have to search through the data window to find the buffers you need.
    FREE
    PSI Stop Loss Take Profit Script
    Damyan Malinov
    Utilitaires
    PSI  SL/TP script adds preset Stop Loss or Take Profit levels on all naked positions with just one click. It is easier then to modify and drag the levels with the One Click Trading. Additional settings and warnings especially if you put too tight Stop Loss in comparison to the spread. Check out also the   Position Smart Indicator  - a powerful Money Management tool (and much more) both useful for Price Action and Algo traders . NEW check the FULL Version Including the private ICT tools limited
    FREE
    Magic Keyboard
    Nabil Oukhouma
    Utilitaires
    With the Magic Keyboard (MT4 Manager), you can transform your keyboard into a powerful trading tool. This innovative feature allows you to easily buy, sell, and close trades and move your stop loss to breakeven by simply pressing specific keys on your keyboard. Additionally, the tool automatically adds Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to buy and sell orders, streamlining your trading process effortlessly. MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133390?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key
    PropProtector
    Alexander Berger
    Utilitaires
    PropProtector EA - your reliable risk management companion The PropProtector EA was developed to effectively monitor and protect the risk management of prop accounts such as FTMO, FundedNext, etc. in particular. With its precise functions, it ensures that your daily losses remain under control and your trading strategy remains stable in the long term. With the new version 1.1 the PropProtector EA now monitors all open charts and all open trades at once and therefore only needs to be installed
    FREE
    TradeAssistant For Free
    Tiecheng Fu
    3 (2)
    Utilitaires
    A "simple design" trading panel, which is characterized by small byte size, low CPU usage, simple steps, and quick operation, 1 to 2 clicks to complete a functional operation, saving time and increasing efficiency . The panel is easy to use, and it is not complicated to set parameters, which is in line with traders' habits. At the same time, its compact- design, clear at a glance, and comprehensive functions are a powerful tool for manual trading! Key features of the panel:   Click "Bid Price"
    FREE
    Email Drawdown Alert
    Roman Starostin
    5 (12)
    Indicateurs
    Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
    FREE
    Follow The Line
    Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
    3.94 (16)
    Indicateurs
    FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
    FREE
    Profitstat free
    Tonny Obare
    4 (2)
    Utilitaires
    Profitstat is a free indicator that scans your history and displays it on the chart. The free version shows the number of trades and profit made on the current and previous day. The data is updated instantly as soon as a trade closes. Simply attach it to any chart and it gives the account data irrespective of the chart currency nor timeframe.
    FREE
    ScalpingOne for MT4free
    Xian Er Sha Ao
    3 (1)
    Utilitaires
    Scalping Day Trading Support Utility Scalping One MT4 free One position is displayed with one button. View P & L, Lot, and Point in real time. It is possible to switch the display of positions of only chart currencies and all currency pairs.  (The free version has only 3 positions) Supports automatic identification in Japanese and English   Account currency notation corresponds to dollar, euro, pound, yen (automatic identification) The timeline drawing function can be linked with the clock disp
    FREE
    Trade Panel Pro by RunwiseFX
    Runwise Limited
    4.85 (34)
    Utilitaires
    Fully functional manual trade panel with risk/reward, auto SL, lot size calculation, one-click trading, hidden (virtual) stop loss/take profit and pending orders, scale in and out of trades (partial close), news events and more. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Brings an incredible amount of functionality to MetaTrader for free and for both demo and live accounts. Features Lot size calculation - based on % of account to risk, fixed amount or dynamic lots Automatic take profit base
    FREE
    Auto double push limited
    Yasunao Koyama
    Utilitaires
    Update:ver1.53 (2023/08/16) ・概要と必要環境 手動発注もしくは他ツール等からの発注に対し、指値発注予約の複製を生成します。こちらは「発注操作の簡易化」に特化したものになります。発注判断となる分析は、資料を漁る、経験則を導く、他の分析ツールやEAを併用する等、利用者ご自身で頑張ってください。なお、ver1.28より、「決済後、自動で再発注する」機能が実装されました。(有償版でのみ有効化できます) ・導入と導入後の操作 導入そのものは簡単です。「自動売買可能なEA」として、適当なチャートにて動作させるだけです。(チャートの対象相場は問いません。このEAは、チャートを見ていません)。あとは、「このEAでのローカルコピー以外の発注」があれば、それに応じて「損失が出た場合に備えての追加取引の予約」という形で、指値発注が自動生成されます。 導入操作上の注意として、「本EAを、複数のチャートで動作」はできません。EAがチャート自体を見ておらず、注文状況だけを見ているため、複数のチャートで動かす意味もありません。また、ターミナルとEAの設定として「自動売買」を許可しない
    FREE
    Vr Trade Panel
    Vladimir Pastushak
    4.75 (20)
    Utilitaires
    VR Trade Panel est une solution professionnelle pour le trading, ce qui vous permet de gérer efficacement les postes à l'aide de lignes de tendance. Les fonctionnalités uniques vous permettent d'installer la perte d'arrêt et de réaliser des bénéfices à la fois aux niveaux dynamiques (lignes inclinées) et aux valeurs fixes. Cela offre une flexibilité et une commodité maximales dans le commerce. Grâce à la simplicité de l'interface et à la [ gestion ] détaillée, il sera plus facile pour les débuta
    FREE
    RetraceX Scalper
    Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
    4.75 (4)
    Experts
    Overview RetraceX Scalper is an advanced pullback scalping bot that utilizes Support & Resistance levels to identify high-probability retracement entries. It ensures precise trade execution with minimal risk and maximum reward, making it an ideal tool for traders who focus on quick pullback opportunities. Key Features Support & Resistance Detection: Identifies strong market zones for accurate trade setups. Pullback Entry Optimization: Scans for high-probability retracement entries to maximize
    FREE
    Orders Manager MT4
    Sergei Linskii
    Utilitaires
    Orders Manager  is a simple and indispensable assistant for managing all your orders.   Inputs: Magic = 999;                          // Magic  TakeProfit = 1000;                 // Take Profit. If = 0 the level is not setts. StopLoss = 0;                         // Stop Loss. If = 0 the level is not setts. Slippage = 10;                       // Slippage GeneralProfit = false;            // Closing all orders based on total profit. If false the function is disabled and works according to TakePr
    FREE
    TropangFX Auto TP and SL MT4
    Jordanilo Sarili
    Utilitaires
    FREE UNTIL FEBRUARY 14, 2023 SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. This version is only auto set of Takeprofit and StopLoss Main Version  of  TropangFX:   MT4 Version  |  MT5 Version Recommended timeframe:   H1 Supported currency pairs:  GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURCHF ,   USDCAD, USDCHF ,  AUDCAD, EURCAD, EURAUD and many more... Requirements The EA requires good brokerage conditions:   low spread   and   slippage   during the rollover time. I advise using a really   good ECN brok
    FREE
    TPX Heiken Ashi
    TPX
    Indicateurs
    Indicator to be placed in the same folder as Dash to activate the alert filter with Heiken Aish. After downloading the indicator, copy it to the same folder so Dash can read the indicator. It is not necessary to insert it into the chart, this is only for Dash to search for signals and inform the direction of buying and selling of the Indicator. Check if the indicator's path is correct within Dash.
    FREE
    Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
    Trade Assistant MT4
    Evgeniy Kravchenko
    4.44 (187)
    Utilitaires
    It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
    Local Trade Copier EA MT4
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    5 (99)
    Utilitaires
    Découvrez une expérience exceptionnellement rapide de copie de trades avec le Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Avec sa configuration facile en 1 minute, ce copieur de trades vous permet de copier des trades entre plusieurs terminaux MetaTrader sur le même ordinateur Windows ou Windows VPS avec des vitesses de copie ultra-rapides de moins de 0.5 seconde. Que vous soyez un trader débutant ou professionnel, le Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offre une large gamme d'options pour le personnaliser en fonction d
    Gann Model Forecast
    Kirill Borovskii
    5 (1)
    Utilitaires
    I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
    Forex Trade Manager MT4
    InvestSoft
    4.98 (414)
    Utilitaires
    Bienvenue sur Trade Manager EA, l’outil ultime de gestion des risques conçu pour rendre le trading plus intuitif, précis et efficace. Ce n’est pas seulement un outil d’exécution d’ordres ; c’est une solution complète pour la planification des trades, la gestion des positions et le contrôle des risques. Que vous soyez débutant, trader expérimenté ou scalpeur ayant besoin d’une exécution rapide, Trade Manager EA s’adapte à vos besoins, offrant une flexibilité sur tous les marchés, des devises et i
    Grid Manual MT4
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.71 (17)
    Utilitaires
    Grid Manual est un panneau de trading permettant de travailler avec une grille d'ordres. L'utilitaire est universel, possède des paramètres flexibles et une interface intuitive. Il fonctionne avec une grille d'ordres non seulement dans le sens des pertes, mais aussi dans le sens de l'augmentation des profits. Le commerçant n'a pas besoin de créer et de maintenir une grille d'ordres, l'utilitaire le fera. Il suffit d'ouvrir une commande et "Grid Manual" créera automatiquement une grille de comman
    Telegram To MT4 Copier
    Trinh Dat
    4.95 (40)
    Utilitaires
    The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
    News Filter EA MT4
    Rashed Samir
    5 (6)
    Utilitaires
    News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
    Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
    Dilwyn Tng
    5 (2)
    Utilitaires
    Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copie Chat MT4) n’est pas seulement un simple copieur de trades local ; c’est un cadre complet de gestion des risques et d’exécution conçu pour les défis actuels du trading. Des challenges de prop firms à la gestion de comptes personnels, il s’adapte à chaque situation grâce à une combinaison d’exécution robuste, de protection du capital, de configuration flexible et de traitement avancé des opérations. Le copieur fonctionne en mode Master (émetteur) et en mode Sl
    Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.69 (64)
    Utilitaires
    Copieur commercial pour MetaTrader 4.       Il copie les transactions de change, les positions et les ordres de tous les comptes. C'est l'un des meilleurs copieurs commerciaux       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       pour le       COPYLOTE MT4       version (ou       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       pour le       COPYLOTE MT5       version). Version MT5 Description complète   +DEMO +PDF Comment acheter Comment installer     Comment obtenir des fichiers journaux     Comment tester et optimiser     Tous les p
    TradePanel MT4
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.84 (88)
    Utilitaires
    Trade Panel est un assistant commercial multifonctionnel. L'application contient plus de 50 fonctions de trading pour le trading manuel et vous permet d'automatiser la plupart des opérations de trading. Attention, l'application ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Commerce. Permet d'effectuer des opérations de trading en un clic : Ouvrez des ordres et des positions e
    MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
    Lukas Roth
    4.88 (41)
    Utilitaires
    Le MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider est un outil facile à utiliser et entièrement personnalisable qui permet d'envoyer des signaux à Telegram, transformant ainsi votre compte en fournisseur de signaux. Le format des messages est entièrement personnalisable ! Cependant, pour une utilisation simple, vous pouvez également opter pour un modèle prédéfini et activer ou désactiver des parties spécifiques du message. [ Démonstration ]   [ Manuel ] [ Version MT5 ] [ Version Discord ] [ Canal Telegram ]  N
    Trade copier MT4
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.53 (30)
    Utilitaires
    Trade Copier est un utilitaire professionnel conçu pour copier et synchroniser les commandesentre les comptes de trading. Les commandes sont copiées du compte/terminal du fournisseur vers le compte/terminal du destinataire, qui sont installés sur le même ordinateur ou vps. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Principales fonctionnalités et avantages: Prend en charge la copie des commandes MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5>
    Zone Trader MT4
    LEE SAMSON
    5 (1)
    Utilitaires
    Négociez automatiquement les zones de support et de résistance ou d'offre et de demande une fois que vous avez identifié les zones clés à partir desquelles vous souhaitez négocier. Cet EA vous permet de dessiner des zones d'achat et de vente en un seul clic, puis de les placer exactement là où vous vous attendez à ce que le prix change. L'EA surveille ensuite ces zones et effectuera automatiquement des transactions en fonction de l'action des prix que vous spécifiez pour les zones. Une fois la
    Trade Dashboard MT4
    Fatemeh Ameri
    4.96 (51)
    Utilitaires
    Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
    Trade Copier Pro
    Vu Trung Kien
    4.54 (13)
    Utilitaires
    Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
    Telegram To MT4 Receiver
    Levi Dane Benjamin
    4.2 (5)
    Utilitaires
    Copiez les signaux de n'importe quel canal dont vous êtes membre (y compris privé et restreint) directement sur votre MT4.  Cet outil a été conçu en pensant à l'utilisateur tout en offrant de nombreuses fonctionnalités dont vous avez besoin pour gérer et surveiller les transactions. Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique conviviale et visuellement attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur + Démo  | Ver
    Custom Alerts AIO MT4
    Daniel Stein
    Utilitaires
    Custom Alerts AIO : Surveillez tous les marchés à la fois — sans aucune configuration Présentation Custom Alerts AIO est une solution de surveillance du marché prête à l’emploi, sans configuration nécessaire. Tous les indicateurs requis — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — sont directement intégrés. Aucun graphique n’est affiché, ce qui rend cet outil idéal pour la génération d’alertes en temps réel. Il prend en charge toutes les classes d’actifs proposées par votre courtie
    Trade Portfolio Dashboard
    LEE SAMSON
    Utilitaires
    Consultez instantanément l'historique de vos transactions clôturées par jour et par semaine, vos transactions ouvertes actuelles et votre exposition au forex sur un seul graphique ! Utilisez la carte thermique pour identifier les transactions rentables et où se situe votre baisse actuelle au sein de votre portefeuille de trading. Boutons de fermeture rapide Utilisez les boutons de fermeture rapide pour clôturer chaque transaction sur un seul symbole, clôturer des transactions individuelles en
    Averaging Helper
    Sergey Batudayev
    5 (2)
    Utilitaires
    Aide à la moyenne - Ce type d'instrument d'aide au trading vous aidera à faire la moyenne de vos positions auparavant non rentables en utilisant deux techniques : moyenne standard couverture avec ouverture ultérieure de positions en fonction de la tendance Cet utilitaire permet   de trier simultanément plusieurs positions ouvertes dans des directions différentes, à l'achat comme à la vente. Par exemple, vous avez ouvert une position à la vente et une autre à l'achat, mais elles sont toutes deux
    Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
    Boris Sedov
    4.8 (5)
    Utilitaires
    Seconds Chart — un outil unique pour créer des graphiques en secondes dans MetaTrader 4 . Grâce à Seconds Chart , vous pouvez créer un graphique avec une période définie en secondes, offrant une flexibilité et une précision idéales pour l'analyse, indisponibles sur les graphiques standards en minutes ou en heures. Par exemple, la période S15 indique un graphique avec des bougies d'une durée de 15 secondes. Vous pouvez utiliser n'importe quel indicateur, expert advisor (EA) ou script. Leur utilis
    EasyInsight AIO MT4
    Alain Verleyen
    3 (1)
    Utilitaires
    EASY Insight AIO – La solution tout-en-un pour un trading intelligent et sans effort Présentation Imaginez pouvoir analyser l’ensemble du marché — Forex, Or, Crypto, Indices et même Actions — en quelques secondes, sans aucune analyse manuelle de graphiques, sans installation complexe ni configuration d’indicateurs. EASY Insight AIO est votre outil d’exportation ultime, prêt à l’emploi, pour un trading alimenté par l’IA. Il fournit une vue d’ensemble du marché dans un fichier CSV propre — prêt
    Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile by RunwiseFX
    Runwise Limited
    4.75 (4)
    Utilitaires
    Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
    Take a Break
    Eric Emmrich
    5 (29)
    Utilitaires
    The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
    Trading box Technical analysis
    Igor Zizek
    5 (37)
    Utilitaires
    Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
    Telegram to MT4 Coppy
    Sergey Batudayev
    3.5 (6)
    Utilitaires
    Télégramme vers MT4 :   la solution ultime pour copier des signaux Simplifiez votre trading avec   Telegram vers MT4   , l'utilitaire de pointe conçu pour copier les signaux de trading directement depuis les canaux et chats Telegram vers votre plateforme MetaTrader 4, sans DLL. Cette solution robuste garantit une exécution fluide des signaux avec une précision et des options de personnalisation inégalées, vous faisant gagner du temps et optimisant votre efficacité. [Instructions   ] [   DÉMO   ]
    DFGX Dashboard
    Tsvetan Tsvetanov
    5 (2)
    Utilitaires
    Take your trading to the next level with DFGX - our second generation Dynamic Fibonacci Grid. This new, powerful and easy to use application is specially designed and optimized for contrarian intraday trading, scalping and news trading on the Forex market. This system is the ideal solution for active professional traders and scalpers who are looking for innovative ways to optimize their strategy. The system also provides excellent opportunity for new traders who want to learn to trade in a syste
    Exp SafetyLock PRO
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.57 (28)
    Utilitaires
    Le SAFETYLOCK est un outil indispensable pour les traders cherchant à se protéger contre les retournements de marché soudains. Il agit en plaçant automatiquement un ordre opposé pour chaque position déjà ouverte, assurant ainsi une couverture efficace en cas de mouvements imprévus. Lorsque vous ouvrez une position, que ce soit manuellement ou via un Expert Advisor (EA), SAFETYLOCK crée instantanément un ordre en attente opposé. Si la position devient déficitaire, cet ordre est activé, formant a
    RS Trade Copier
    Boris Sedov
    Utilitaires
    Solution professionnelle pour la copie de transactions entre terminaux. RS Trade Copier est un système fiable et flexible conçu pour copier les opérations de trading entre plusieurs terminaux MetaTrader 4. Cette solution convient aux traders expérimentés, aux services de signaux ainsi qu'aux investisseurs privés. Elle permet la transmission des signaux d'une ou plusieurs sources vers un ou plusieurs clients, garantissant une précision élevée et un délai minimal. Le programme supporte une configu
    OrderManager MT4
    Lukas Roth
    4.71 (24)
    Utilitaires
    Présentation du OrderManager : Un utilitaire révolutionnaire pour MT4 Gérez vos transactions comme un pro avec le tout nouveau utilitaire Order Manager pour MetaTrader 4. Conçu avec simplicité et facilité d'utilisation à l'esprit, l'Order Manager vous permet de définir et de visualiser sans effort le risque associé à chaque transaction, vous permettant de prendre des décisions éclairées et d'optimiser votre stratégie de trading. Pour plus d'informations sur l'OrderManager, veuillez vous référer
    DrawDown Limiter MT4
    Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
    5 (8)
    Utilitaires
    Expert Advisor "Drawdown Limiter"  Vous êtes au bon endroit si vous recherchez un contrôle de drawdown, un limiteur de drawdown, une protection du solde, une protection de l'équité ou une limite quotidienne de drawdown en rapport avec les entreprises de gestion de capitaux (Prop Firm), FTMO, My Forex Fund, ou si vous souhaitez protéger votre compte de trading. Avez-vous déjà eu du mal à contrôler votre drawdown en tradant sur des comptes financés ? Cet EA est fait pour vous. Les entreprises de
    Plus de l'auteur
    Opening EA Start Edition
    Markus Bruno Bischoff
    5 (3)
    Utilitaires
    Opening EA - Start Edition Is a tool to trade the OpeningStrategy! The Opening EA is a semi-automated EA for MetaTrader 5! This means that the trader must actively start the EA using the Start button and stop it using the Stop button. This EA pursues an opening strategy which, at the start of trading, e.g. on the DAX or Nasdaq, etc., opens a trading channel with predefined TP's (TakeProfit). Two pending orders with the same lot size are set at the beginning. As soon as one of the pending order
    FREE
    Close All Chart Windows
    Markus Bruno Bischoff
    Utilitaires
    This Script was made for faster handling closing all open Chartwindows espacially in Backtesting Mode. The Script is totally for free. It is made for the MT5 Version of Metatrader. Closes all open chart windows, including the chart on which the script is being executed. I hope you have fun with this simple but for me useful script. if you have any question please let me know...
    FREE
    CopyStar MT5
    Markus Bruno Bischoff
    Utilitaires
    CopyStar – File-based Trade Copier (MT5 Master/Slave, MT4-compatible) Short description CopyStar mirrors changes to your open net positions from the master to any slaves – quickly, robustly, and without network configuration. Communication runs via common files (shared file folder), enabling CopyStar to support MT5↔MT5, MT5→MT4, MT4→MT4, and MT4→MT5. Supports symbol mapping, lot multiplication, optional SL/TP copying, magic/comment filters, and a clear chart status display including heartbeat.
    FREE
    Filtrer:
    Aucun avis
    Répondre à l'avis