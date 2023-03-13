Volatility Limit Trend Indicator (VLT), an original indicator by this developer, is a trend indicator based on setting a fixed volatility limit as a percentage of price. Volatile price is allowed to wander between two channel lines defining the fixed volatility about a central line. The price crossing one of the channel lines defines an exceeding of the allowed volatility, and ushering in one of two situation : either a continuation or a reversal of trend.

The first buffer of the indicator (not plotted) is a trading signal. +10 for going long, and -10 for going short. This signal is accessed by using the iCustom function call.





