Volatility Limit Trend

Volatility Limit Trend Indicator (VLT), an original indicator by this developer,  is a trend indicator based on setting a fixed volatility limit as a percentage of price. Volatile price is allowed to wander between two channel lines defining the fixed volatility about a central line. The price crossing one of the channel lines defines an exceeding of the allowed volatility, and ushering in one of two situation : either a continuation or a reversal of trend.

The first buffer of the indicator (not plotted) is a trading signal. +10 for going long, and -10 for going short. This signal is accessed by using the iCustom function call.



Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Plus de l'auteur
Filtrer:
Anpex
399
Anpex 2024.01.07 10:41 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Répondre à l'avis