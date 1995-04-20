The Starting Points indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a technical analysis tool that shows the monthly, weekly, and daily starting points, as well as the 1000-point and 500-point levels, in the forex market. The indicator is displayed as a series of horizontal lines that represent the starting points and levels.

Benefits of Using the Starting Points Indicator

The indicator can also be used to confirm the strength of a trend. A trend is considered to be strong if the price is trading above or below the starting points and levels, and weak if the price is trading within the starting points and levels. Make trading decisions: Traders can use the information provided by the indicator to make informed trading decisions. For example, a trader may decide to buy a currency pair if the price has started to move up and is trading above the 1000-point level.

Who Should Use the Starting Points Indicator

The Starting Points indicator is a versatile tool that can be used by traders of all experience levels. It is particularly useful for traders who use trend-following strategies.

How to Use the Starting Points Indicator

The Starting Points indicator is easy to use. Simply attach the indicator to your chart and you will be able to see the starting points and levels for the current time frame. You can also adjust the settings of the indicator to customize the way it is displayed.



