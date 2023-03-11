Jerk Indicator

5

In physics, "Jerk" is the third time-derivative of position, with acceleration being the second derivative and velocity the first derivative. In technical analysis, the first derivative of price is the price momentum, with the second derivative,acceleration, being seldom used and the third derivative virtually unknown. The magnitude frequency response of a digital differentiator is a positive-slope straight line passing through zero frequency. Therefore, every instance of a digital signal differentiation results in increasing the power of the frequency dependence, the amplification of high frequency components, the diminishing low frequency components, in addition to reducing the lag by half a sampling period (bar). In my previous indicators True Momentum and Top Gun Oscillators, I provided some of the best momentum oscillators available. For these oscillators, the high-frequency noise attenuation is large enough to warrant the calculation and use of the acceleration. In particular,  one proprietary oscillator (RLP LPD) introduced by this developer and provided in  Top Gun Oscillators , has a high enough attenuation to enable the useful calculation of the derivative of acceleration itself, which is the jerk. The causality order of the three dynamical parameters is this: the jerk leads acceleration, which in turn leads velocity (momentum), which in turn leads the price itself.  So having all these advanced signals may help predict price motion. 

The first buffer of the indicator (exportable via iCustoms) is a signal buffer. The signal is +10 if the selected parameters (momentum, acceleration, jerk) fit a particular polarity combination criterion. For example, in screenshot 1, the signal is +10 (Blue) if both acceleration and jerk are positive valued, and -10 (Red) if both are negative valued.

The Acceleration and Jerk oscillator lines are not drawn to scale. They are magnified for visibility.

By the way, if you are wondering what the fourth, fifth and sixth derivatives are called, they are"snap" "crackle"  and "pop" !!!



Avis 2
19monza64
96
19monza64 2025.01.09 13:15 
 

I tried your indicators. In addition to being very good and in my opinion innovative, they are also free. Thank you. What I don't understand, other than momentum, is how the Jerk (pink oscillator) can be used for trading signals.

Produits recommandés
High Pass Filter Trading Signal
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
Indicateurs
Latest Changes in 1.6 :  Added Signal Modes input. Mode 1 : HPF positive go long blue, HPF negative go short red. Mode 2 : slow envelope only, HPF above upper envelope go long blue, HPF below lower envelope go short red. Mode 3 : HPF above both upper envelopes - go long blue, HPF below both lower envelopes go short red. Mode 4 : Go long blue if HPF crosses above upper slow, but fast upper should be below slow upper at the time, exit when HPF crosses below upper fast, reverse logic for short red
FREE
Triple SuperTrend Indicator
Eko Baskoro
4.5 (2)
Indicateurs
Super trend is one of the best trend indicators in metatrader 4 (MT4). Triple SuperTrend indicator is an indicator that consist of three super trend indicator that can be aranged. This indicator is built by mql4 language and doesn't provided by MT4 platform. Highly recommended using EMA SuperTrend Strategy Indicator if you want to get better result in here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91664 This indicator is easy to use, power full and has many benefits, there are: Using three indic
FREE
Cross MA Optimiser
Ka Ka Ho
3 (2)
Indicateurs
Cross MA Optimiser – Fine-Tune Your Moving Average Strategies in MT4! In the fast-moving world of trading, moving average crossovers are a proven method for identifying trends and trade entry points. However, using the wrong settings can lead to missed opportunities and inefficient strategies. Cross MA Optimiser takes the guesswork out of moving average optimization by automating and fine-tuning your crossover parameters for maximum trading accuracy. Whether you trade with Simple Moving Avera
FREE
Separate Moving Average with Signals
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Indicateurs
"Separate Moving Average" is a custom indicator made from the combination of 2 moving averages in a different window (the indicator window) for the goal of removing the clutter from the price chart, the indicator also has arrows to show the moving average cross either long or short. All the moving average parameters are customizable from the indicator input window.
FREE
SuperTrend Indicator
FXsolutions
4.83 (12)
Indicateurs
This is an implementation of the well known SuperTrend Indicator. With this indicator you can see exactly the same values which will be alerted by the following SuperTrend Scanners: SuperTrend Scanner SuperTrend Scanner FREE Parameters SuperTrendATRPeriod: the period setting for the calculation of the SuperTrend SuperTrendMultiplier: the multiplier setting for the calculation of the SuperTrend
FREE
Fractal Moving Average Indicator MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Introduction to Fractal Moving Average Fractal Moving Average indicator was designed as part of Fractal Pattern Scanner. Inside Fractal Pattern Scanner, Fractal Moving Average Indicator was implemented as multiple of chart objects. With over thousands of chart object, we find that it was not the best and efficient ways to operate the indicator. It was computationally too heavy for the indicator. Hence, we decide to implement the indicator version of Fractal Moving Average indicator to benefit o
FREE
Price Rectifier Signals
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
Indicateurs
This indicator provides trading signals based on the polarity of the dynamical parameters of two digital signals. The dynamical parameters (momentum-acceleration) are derived by applying a high quality momentum oscillator, MTEMA LPD ( see Top Gun Oscillators ) to two digital signals. The MTEMA momentum oscillator is first applied to the price itself. Then, a rectification procedure is applied to the price based on the signals from the momentum oscillator yielding a rectified price signal. This s
FREE
Account Info Free for MT4
Denis Zyatkevich
Utilitaires
Overview The script displays information about the trade account: Account - account number and type (Real or Demo); Name - name of the account owner; Company - name of a company that provide the access to trading; Server - trade server name; Connection State - connection state; Trade Allowed - shows whether trading is allowed on the account at the moment; Balance - account balance; Equity - account equity; Credit - amount of credit; Profit - profit size; Free Margin - free margin on the account;
FREE
Python Proxy Backtest
Cheung Ka Ho
Bibliothèque
[ Introduction ] . [ Installation ] Introduction Python is a high level programing language with a nice package management giving user different libraries in the range from TA to ML/AI. Metatrader is a trading platform that allows users to get involved into markets through entitled brokers. Combining python with MT4 would give user an unprecedented convienance over the connection of brokers and the freedom of library utilization. The potential of your EA now becomes unlimited as you can create
FREE
VWAP for Scalpers MT4
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
Indicateurs
VWAP pour Scalpers Lignes VWAP conscientes de la session pour des scalps rapides et précis. ️ Entrées (MT4/MT5) Enable_Hourly_VWAP: Activer VWAP par heure. Enable_Asia_VWAP: Activer VWAP de session Asie. Enable_Europe_VWAP: Activer VWAP de session Europe. Enable_NA_VWAP: Activer VWAP de session Amérique du Nord. Enable_Extended_VWAP: Activer VWAP de session étendue. Enable_Daily_VWAP: Activer VWAP quotidien. Session Asie (GMT) Session_Asia_Start_Hour: Heure de début de la session Asie. Session
FREE
Engulfing Detector
Chia Leilypour
Indicateurs
Ce conseiller expert ne fait aucune transaction, mais il scanne l'ensemble des symboles de votre surveillance du marché et scanne chaque action une par une dans des délais différents et à la fin, il vous montre quel symbole dans quel délai a une puissante bougie engloutissante. De plus, vous pouvez définir une période MA et une limite RSI haute et basse, et il vous montre quels symboles dans quel délai vont franchir la moyenne mobile ajustée, et quel symbole dans quel délai va franchir la limi
FREE
HLHB Trend Catcher System
William Jidekene Igwe
4.5 (2)
Indicateurs
If you trade or wish to trade the popular HLHB Trend-Catcher System, then this indicator is for you! It detects when the HLHB system entry rules are met and sends out an alert in the form of notifications to your mobile phone and to your pc. By automatically sending you notifications, this indicator lessens your trading work load as you don't have to sit in from of your pc all day checking all the chats for when the entry rules are met. This indicator does all the dirty work for you. When the si
FREE
Wa Candle Timer Percentage
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Indicateurs
Wa Candle Timer Percentage MT4 est un indicateur qui montre à l'utilisateur combien de temps il reste avant l'ouverture de la prochaine bougie. Le pourcentage d'évolution de la bougie actuelle est aussi montré sur l'écran. L'utilisateur peut configurer le pourcentage auquel le candle timer changera de couleur. Voici les paramètres: 1 - Le pourcentage auquel le candle timer changera de couleur. 2 - couleur de la minuterie de la bougie, quand le pourcentage d'évolution de la bougie actuelle est
FREE
MTF Force Index with alert for MT4
Krisztian Kenedi
4 (1)
Indicateurs
Highly configurable Force Index indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: Force Index Timeframe:  You can set the current or a higher timeframes for Force Index. Force Ind
FREE
Icarus Reversals Indicator FREE
James D Scuderi
3 (2)
Indicateurs
The Icarus Reversals(TM) FREE Indicator is a powerful tool to identify high-probability reversal points, across all instruments.  The Reversals Indicator provides traders and investors with a simple-to-use and highly dynamic insight into points of likely price-action reversals.  Generated by a unique proprietary code-set, the Reversals Indicator (FREE version) generates long and short trade signals, which can be customised for key inputs and colourisation. Settings of the Icarus Reversals FREE h
FREE
Good Monday
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (8)
Experts
The expert trades at the opening of the market after the weekend, focusing on the price gap (GAP). Various sets of settings are ready (trading against or towards the GAP). At the same time, various options are available in the expert settings, allowing you to create your own unique sets yourself.    >>> Chat <<< Currency pairs for which the sets have been developed: GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURGBP, EURCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, CHFJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, NZDCHF, EURUSD, G
Pip and Margin Value
SHANE O MAR EDWARDS
Utilitaires
This is a basic tool that displays the Pip Value and Margin  required for each symbol. It displays the same information for both a standard lot and the amount based on lot amount entered in the input section. It allows you to use different colors for each line Font Size FontType (Based on what fonts are installed in the system folder on the pc. Set to Ariel by default if the font entered is not available.) Allows X &Y coordinates so you can decide where on the chart the info is displayed.
FREE
Bar Timer Lite
DENIS SITDIKOV
5 (3)
Indicateurs
The indicator informs when the current bar closes and a new bar opens. TIME is an important element of trading systems. BarTimerPro indicator helps you CONTROL THE TIME . Easy to use: place on the chart and set “alarms” if it necessary. In the tester, the indicator does not work. Key Features Shows the time elapsed since the opening of the current bar Indicator Updates Every Second  Setting the appearance (31-36) and the location (21-24) of the indicator, changing all texts (41-50). 4 types of “
FREE
TrendNavigator Robot
Hong Ling Mu
4 (1)
Experts
This robot is equipped with trend-following logic. Specifically, it detects trends using the Parabolic Indicator and identifies when prices move significantly compared to normal fluctuations. You can input a desired number of pips (Price GAP pips) to determine at what price fluctuation the entry should occur. In case the trend reverses, all open orders will be closed. The number of simultaneous orders you can hold is customizable. Additionally, if you have multiple orders, they will all close o
FREE
ForexWolrd
phuongcei
Experts
** I am currently providing this great EA for free in a limit time. Please download while it is still free ** Tired of emotional trading decisions? Live monitor: TBD Introducing our mql4 Expert Advisor , engineered for stable profit with acceptable risk using a genuinely intelligent Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) method. This isn't just another EA; it's a long-time tested solution designed to navigate the forex markets with precision. Whether you trade with a standard USD account or a Cent ac
FREE
CCI Maestro
Andri Maulana
Indicateurs
Elevate Your Trading: Discover the Power of CCI Maestro! Are you tired of confusing charts and missed opportunities? Meet CCI Maestro , the sophisticated yet simple-to-use indicator designed to give you clear, high-probability entry and exit signals right on your chart. CCI Maestro isn't just another arrow indicator—it’s a powerful fusion of three top-tier analytical methods: the volatility-based Commodity Channel Index (CCI) , dynamic Simple Moving Average (SMA) Bands for price action confirma
FREE
Economic Calendar from MT5
Sajiro Yoshizaki
Utilitaires
Cet outil offre deux avantages majeurs : il améliore la facilité d'utilisation des indicateurs économiques de MT5 et permet un partage fluide des données avec MT4. Par exemple, il permet d'utiliser efficacement des données d'indicateurs économiques datant de plus de 10 ans pour des entraînements et des backtests. En outre, il est compatible avec le PracticeSimulator de MT4, en faisant un outil précieux pour tout, de la pratique avec des données historiques au trading en direct sur MT4. Remarque
FREE
BeST DEMA
Eleni Koulocheri
4.5 (2)
Indicateurs
Double Exponential Moving Average ( DEMA ) is a moving  average (MA) that gives the most weight to recent price data.Like exponential moving average (EMA), it is more reactive to all price fluctuations than a simple moving average (SMA) and so DEMA can help traders to spot reversals sooner, because it is faster responding to any changes in market activity. DEMA was developed by Patrick Mulloy in an attempt to reduce the amount of lag time found in traditional MAs. ( TASC_Feb. 1994 ). DEMA can al
FREE
Key Price Levels
Wafa Mohammed Omar Abou Alwafa
Indicateurs
Key Price Levels Indicator Indicator that shows the highs and lows for the significant price levels for past periods that could be potentially considered as reaction levels. The indicator displays the following price levels: Yesterday high and low The day before yesterday high and low Two days back high and low Last week high and low Last month high and low Last three month high and low (Quarter) Last year high and low
FREE
Arrogante EA
Mohd Hakim Johari
Experts
Introducing   Arrogante EA , an Expert Advisor designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This EA utilizes a trend-following strategy combined with specific reentry signals derived from a blend of technical indicators. It also features a configurable Martingale system for position management and recovery. Arrogante EA is suitable for traders looking for Forex trading automation and who are comfortable with strategies involving Martingale as a recovery method. Key Features: Entry Strategy: Use
FREE
PriceXover
Muhammad Robith
Indicateurs
This indicator maps price crossover with Simple Moving Average (SMA) for each candle. Works like a SMA but has non-repaint characteristic. How to Use: As stated before, this indicator works like a SMA. Use this to determine trend. When price is above this line then the uptrend is expected (downtrend if price below the line). 2 of these indicator (with different periods) can also generate buy/sell signal like 2 SMAs. When the lower period SMA crosses higher period SMA from below, then buy signal
FREE
Skan
Niravkumar Maganbhai Patel
4.67 (3)
Indicateurs
SKAN   This indicator helps you to scan all symbols which are in the Market Watch window and filter out a trend with alerts. It works on five most effective indicators which are used by most of traders for trading: Moving Average Super Trend (ST) Bolinger Band (BB) OPRC BFD It calculates two bars for scanning. When box colour changes to coral or royal blue colour, it indicates you for trend change for long and short entry. And also you will get alert on screen. When it changes to royal blue, it
FREE
Hexa MA
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Indicateurs
"The trend is your friend, until the end when it bends". The "Hexa MA" custom indicator is a trend following indicator. It uses 6 Moving Averages to spot the trend and follow, and also to filter the bad signals for the fast Moving Averages. The basic is simple, yet the strategy is powerful. Recommended settings for the indicator : - Moving Average periods : SMA 5, SMA 10, SMA 20, SMA 50, SMA 100, SMA 200. - Timeframe : M15 is the default. But any timeframe can be used. - Currency pair : Since i
FREE
Breakout Box
Claus Dietrich
4.33 (24)
Indicateurs
BREAKOUT-SESSION-BOX LONDON EU US ASIA Open watch the expectation of a volatile movement above or under the opening range We take the high of the range as Entry for a long trade and SL will be the low of the range and vice versa the low of the range as Entry for a short trade and the high for SL The size of the range is the distance to the TP (Take Profit) The range of the opening hours should not be larger than about 1/3 of the average daily range 4 breakout examples are already predefined: A
FREE
Heiken Ashi RSI Oscillator
Noiros Tech
4.94 (17)
Indicateurs
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>    GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD This system is an Heiken Ashi system based on RSI calculations . The system is a free open source script originally published on TradingView by JayRogers . We have taken the liberty of converting the pine script to Mq4 indicator . We have also added a new feature which enables to filter signals and reduces noise on the arrow signals. Background HEIKEN ASHI Th
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicateurs
Gann Made Easy est un système de trading Forex professionnel et facile à utiliser qui est basé sur les meilleurs principes de trading en utilisant la théorie de mr. WD Gann. L'indicateur fournit des signaux d'ACHAT et de VENTE précis, y compris les niveaux Stop Loss et Take Profit. Vous pouvez échanger même en déplacement en utilisant les notifications PUSH. VEUILLEZ ME CONTACTER APRÈS L'ACHAT POUR OBTENIR DES CONSEILS DE TRADING, DES BONUS ET L'ASSISTANT EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITEMENT! Vous ave
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicateurs
M1 SNIPER est un système d'indicateurs de trading facile à utiliser. Il s'agit d'un indicateur à flèche conçu pour l'unité de temps M1. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé seul pour le scalping sur l'unité de temps M1 ou intégré à votre système de trading existant. Bien que conçu spécifiquement pour le trading sur l'unité de temps M1, ce système peut également être utilisé avec d'autres unités de temps. Initialement, j'avais conçu cette méthode pour le trading du XAUUSD et du BTCUSD. Cependant, je
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de gén
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicateurs
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicateurs
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Game Changer est un indicateur de tendance révolutionnaire, conçu pour être utilisé sur tout instrument financier et transformer votre MetaTrader en un puissant analyseur de tendances. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et est sans latence. Il fonctionne sur n'importe quelle unité de temps et facilite l'identification des tendances, signale les retournements potentiels, agit comme un stop suiveur et fournit des alertes en temps réel pour une réaction rapide du marché. Que vous soyez un trader expé
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. OFFRE À DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur Support and Resistance Screener est disponible pour seulement 50 $ et à vie. (
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicateurs
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicateurs
Indicateur supérieur pour MT4 fournissant des signaux précis pour entrer dans un trade sans repeindre ! Il peut être appliqué à tous les actifs financiers : forex, cryptocurrencies, métaux, actions, indices.  La version MT5 est ici Il fournira des signaux de trading assez précis et vous dira quand il est préférable d'ouvrir un trade et de le fermer. Regardez la vidéo (6:22) avec un exemple de traitement d'un seul signal qui a rapporté à l'indicateur ! La plupart des traders améliorent leurs
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicateurs
Currency Strength Wizard est un indicateur très puissant qui vous offre une solution tout-en-un pour un trading réussi. L'indicateur calcule la puissance de telle ou telle paire de devises en utilisant les données de toutes les devises sur plusieurs périodes. Ces données sont représentées sous la forme d'un indice de devise facile à utiliser et de lignes électriques de devise que vous pouvez utiliser pour voir la puissance de telle ou telle devise. Tout ce dont vous avez besoin est d'attacher l'
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicateurs
Day Trader Master est un système de trading complet pour les day traders. Le système se compose de deux indicateurs. Un indicateur est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de flèche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicateur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicateur est un indicateur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. LES INDICATEURS NE RÉPÉTENT PAS ET NE TARDENT PAS! L'utilisation de ce système est très simple. Il v
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicateurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicateurs
Une stratégie intraday basée sur deux principes fondamentaux du marché. L'algorithme est basé sur l'analyse des volumes et des vagues de prix à l'aide de filtres supplémentaires. L'algorithme intelligent de l'indicateur ne donne un signal que lorsque deux facteurs de marché se combinent en un seul. L'indicateur calcule les vagues d'une certaine plage sur le graphique M1 en utilisant les données de la période la plus élevée. Et pour confirmer la vague, l'indicateur utilise une analyse en volume.
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Offre spéciale  : ALL TOOLS , seulement $35 chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   $30   pendant la   première semaine   ou les   3 premiers achats  !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5  : Rejoignez mon canal MQL5 pour recevoir les dernières nouvelles Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner est un indicateur de support/résistance qui ajoute un contexte de volume à la structure des prix. En montrant comment l’activité de trading se concentre autour des pivots récents, il aide les utilisateurs à voir où
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Auto Optimized RSI est un indicateur fléché intelligent et facile à utiliser, conçu pour fournir des signaux d’achat et de vente précis. Il utilise des simulations de trading sur des données historiques pour déterminer automatiquement les niveaux RSI les plus efficaces pour chaque instrument et période. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé comme un système de trading autonome ou intégré dans votre stratégie existante, et il est particulièrement utile pour les traders à court terme. Contrairement aux
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicateurs
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicateurs
Le Market Structure Break Out (MSB) est un outil avancé conçu pour MT4 et MT5 , permettant aux traders d’analyser les mouvements du marché sous forme de structure. Il détecte et affiche des signaux de trading puissants à l’aide de flèches et alertes , aussi bien dans le sens de la tendance qu’ en sens inverse . L’une de ses fonctionnalités majeures est le tracé de zones d’offre et de demande continues . De plus, la fonction de backtest en direct permet aux traders de visualiser directement sur
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicateurs
Présentation de la       Cartes   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Conçues pour fournir des informations claires sur les tendances du marché, les bougies Heiken Ashi sont réputées pour leur capacité à filtrer le bruit et à éliminer les faux signaux. Dites adieu aux fluctuations de prix déroutantes et bonjour à une représentation graphique plus fluide et plus fiable. Ce qui rend le Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO vraiment unique, c'est sa formule innovante, qui transforme les données traditionnelles des chandelie
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Offre spéciale : ALL TOOLS , seulement $35 chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   $30   durant la   première semaine   ou les   3 premiers achats !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : rejoignez-le pour recevoir les dernières actualités RSI Shift Zone Scanner identifie les moments où le sentiment de marché peut changer en reliant les signaux RSI à l’action des prix. Chaque fois que le RSI dépasse les niveaux prédéfinis (70 par défaut pour surachat, 30 pour survente), l’indicateur trace un canal sur le grap
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur est une super combinaison de nos 2 produits Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Il fonctionne pour tous les cadres temporels et montre graphiquement l'impulsion de force ou de faiblesse pour les 8 principales devises plus un symbole ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer l'accélération de la force des devises pour tout symbole comme l'or, les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicateurs
Le système PRO Renko est un système de trading très précis spécialement conçu pour le trading de graphiques RENKO. Il s'agit d'un système universel qui peut être appliqué à divers instruments de négociation. Le système neutralise efficacement ce qu'on appelle le bruit du marché en vous donnant accès à des signaux d'inversion précis. L'indicateur est très facile à utiliser et n'a qu'un seul paramètre responsable de la génération du signal. Vous pouvez facilement adapter l'outil à n'importe que
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicateurs
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Indicateurs
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicateurs
Gold Flux Signal – Indicateur de signaux sans repaint pour XAUUSD Conçu pour une exécution claire des signaux – Le Gold Flux Signal a été conçu pour fournir des signaux clairs et stables sur XAUUSD , sans repaint ni backpainting – Il a été spécifiquement pensé pour les stratégies de suivi de tendance et de cassure, tout en évitant les signaux parasites – L'indicateur fonctionne uniquement sur des bougies clôturées – Optimisé pour une utilisation sur les unités de temps M1, M5 et H1 Signaux
Plus de l'auteur
True Momentum
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
5 (6)
Indicateurs
This indicator represents a genuine momentum oscillator according to the true definition of "Momentum", and as realised by the techniques of digital filtering. ( Note : download a complete set of true momentum oscillators  here ). A scholarly paper on the subject   by the current developer can be found here , but in this description we shall borrow only the minimum of conceptual and mathematical framework needed. In the process, we expose some long-held myths about indicators supposedly measurin
FREE
Top Gun Oscillators
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Note : New in 1.6: the indicator now exports the trade signal (but not displayed). Go long with light blue. Go short with red. Exit otherwise. Signal to be imported to your EA using iCustom. This indicator provides Best of the Best linear filter momentum oscillators that I am aware of (Low Pass Differentiators, LPD's) . All of them are  recent developments by this developer, or other researchers. The oscillator line is the first buffer of the indicator, and can be called  in other indicators or
FREE
Discrete Fourier Transform of Price
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
Indicateurs
This indicator is a useful tool for visualising cyclic components in price. It calculates the Discrete Fourier Transform (DFT) of a price chart data segment selected by the user. It displays the cycles, the spectrum and the synthesised signal in a separate window.  The indicator is intended as a learning tool only, being unsuitable for providing actual trade signals. Download the file -  it is a free toy. Play with it to understand how signals can be transformed by controlling their cyclic comp
FREE
Price Change Distributions
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
Indicateurs
This indicator demonstrates that the price change of financial instruments is NOT a random walk process, as advocated by the "Random Walk Hypothesis", and as popularised by the bestselling book "A Random Walk Down Wall Street". I wish that were the case!  It is shown here that the real situation with price change is actually much worse than a random walk process!  Deceptive market psychology, and the bulls-bears tug of war, stack up the odds against traders in all instruments, and all time frame
FREE
High Pass Filter Trading Signal
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
Indicateurs
Latest Changes in 1.6 :  Added Signal Modes input. Mode 1 : HPF positive go long blue, HPF negative go short red. Mode 2 : slow envelope only, HPF above upper envelope go long blue, HPF below lower envelope go short red. Mode 3 : HPF above both upper envelopes - go long blue, HPF below both lower envelopes go short red. Mode 4 : Go long blue if HPF crosses above upper slow, but fast upper should be below slow upper at the time, exit when HPF crosses below upper fast, reverse logic for short red
FREE
Quick n Dirty Frequency Response
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
Indicateurs
This indicator does not process the price chart data and does not provide trading signals. Instead, it is  an application to compute and display the frequency response of many conventional indicators. Moving averages like the SMA, LWMA and EMA, and  oscillators like the MACD, CCI, Awsome Osc, all have the form of digital filters. Electronic engineers use a special method to characterise the performance of these filters by studying their frequency response. Two important quantities of the freque
FREE
High Pass Filter Candlesticks
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
Indicateurs
This indicator applies the  biquad high pass filter to the price-chart data, and displays the filter output for the OHLC as candlesticks. The candlesticks corresponds to the actual calculations of the filter value  during the formation of each price bar (not from all historical highs lows or closes). The shape of the bars therefore corresponds directly to the shape of each price bar. High pass filters are an underappreciated type of oscillator that are seldom used in technical analysis in the st
FREE
Volatility Limit Trend
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
Indicateurs
Volatility Limit Trend Indicator (VLT), an original indicator by this developer,  is a trend indicator based on setting a fixed volatility limit as a percentage of price. Volatile price is allowed to wander between two channel lines defining the fixed volatility about a central line. The price crossing one of the channel lines defines an exceeding of the allowed volatility, and ushering in one of two situation : either a continuation or a reversal of trend. The first buffer of the indicator (not
FREE
Commodity Channel Index Corrected
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
5 (1)
Indicateurs
This indicator resolves an unrecognised defect in the Commodity Channel Index Oscillator (CCI). The CCI is based on a high pass filter calculated by subtracting the p-period simple moving average of a price signal (usually typical value) from the price signal itself. Then, the result is divided by the absolute mean deviation of the same period. The frequency response of a signal minus its simple moving average is shown in the first screen shot (in Blue). (see my free indicator : Q n D Frequency
FREE
Price Rectifier Signals
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
Indicateurs
This indicator provides trading signals based on the polarity of the dynamical parameters of two digital signals. The dynamical parameters (momentum-acceleration) are derived by applying a high quality momentum oscillator, MTEMA LPD ( see Top Gun Oscillators ) to two digital signals. The MTEMA momentum oscillator is first applied to the price itself. Then, a rectification procedure is applied to the price based on the signals from the momentum oscillator yielding a rectified price signal. This s
FREE
High Time Frame Relative Strength Index
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
Indicateurs
MUST READ CAUTION BEFORE PURCHASE This  one-of-a-kind indicator displays the instantaneous high resolution High Time Frame Relative Strength Index  (HTF RSI), where  up to three higher time-frame RSI's can be displayed simultaneously on the current chart. The indicator differs drastically from previous multi-time-frame RSI indicators in that it displays  the high resolution bar-by-bar calculation of the HTF RSI - and not just the discrete values at the HTF bar closings. This allows for earlier
Filtrer:
19monza64
96
19monza64 2025.01.09 13:15 
 

I tried your indicators. In addition to being very good and in my opinion innovative, they are also free. Thank you. What I don't understand, other than momentum, is how the Jerk (pink oscillator) can be used for trading signals.

ERozen
205
ERozen 2024.06.03 08:21 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Répondre à l'avis