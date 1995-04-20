SFT Normalized ATR

NATR   -   this is a normalized version of the ATR indicator

Used to measure the level of volatility in % of the total volatility of the instrument, and not in points like a regular ATR

For example NATR with a period of 10 will show the average size of a candle in % of the last 10 candles or how many percent an instrument passes in 1 candle on average

This allows you to bring the values of any of the studied instruments to a common denominator.

Has a simple and clear setup

Visually shows periods of volatility surge and flat

Works on all timeframes, on all currency pairs, metals, indices and cryptocurrencies.

Popular with crypto traders, especially for intraday scalping

Distinctive features

  • An indispensable tool for selecting coins "in the game" when scalping;
  • Does not redraw after the candle closes;
  • Simple and clear setup;
  • Works on all timeframes and on all trading instruments;
  • Suitable for trading currencies, indices, metals, options and cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.);

It can be used as an independent trading system, as well as in conjunction with other indicators.

Indicator settings

  • NATR Period - indicator period;

    Trading Recommendations

    • Recommended to use as a volatility filter for any trading systems
    • During periods of high volatility, trend systems and breakout trading work well
    • During periods of low volatility, channel and pullback systems and rebound trading work well.
    • When using SL and TP, it is desirable to set the SL for the nearest extremum, TP = 1..2 * SL.
    • Well-proven sharing with the SFT Oh My Scalper

    There are other options, in the process of trading you will be able to develop the most convenient tactics for you.

    For more information and a more detailed overview of trading methods using this indicator, see here:

    Trading strategy with the SFT Normalized ATR indicator


    We wish you stable and profitable trading and Thank you for using our software.

    If you like it, then do a good deed - share the link with your friends.

    And in order not to miss the releases of new useful programs for trading, add me as a friend: SURE FOREX TRADING


