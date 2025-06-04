ZhuQue S3

5
This EA combines market structure analysis with Fibonacci retracement zones to identify high-probability entry points during trending markets. It intelligently maps swing highs/lows and evaluates the strength of a trend before placing entries at optimal retracement levels, typically 38.2%, 50%, and 61.8%. By trading in the direction of the main trend, this strategy offers a balance between precision and risk management. The EA also includes smart risk allocation logic, adjusting lot sizes depending on trend strength and recent price behavior. Ideal for traders seeking structured, trend-following systems with disciplined entry logic.


Recommendations:

  • Currency pair: EURUSD
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Minimum deposit : $500
  • Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads.
  • Brokers : IC Markets, Pepperstone with Raw and Razor accounts for lowest spreads
  • IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !
  • Leverage - at least 1:100, 1:500 recommended 
  • Account type: Hedge
Specifications:
  • Trade EURUSD
  • Autolot function incorporated
  • Very easy to install, does not need any changes on settings
  • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)


Before starting to run EA, be sure to set the Start EA in the settings to True, otherwise EA will not actually run.












Avis 1
Zakariyaa Karim
303
Zakariyaa Karim 2025.06.29 08:02 
 

Impressive results! This EA has exceeded my expectations with its accuracy and reliability. It's been a great experience, and I'm happy with the returns. Well done!

