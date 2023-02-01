The Puzzle is a fully automated, multicurrency Expert Advisor working simultaneously on 3 symbols: EURGBP, EURJPY & EURCHF. Artificial Intelligence implemented alongside custom made indicators identifies trading opportunities and places the orders. Human traders are often not capable of catching the right trading opportunities in time as much as a software so my intention was to develop expert advisor that will do it for you. It follows several different strategies but before placing an order The Puzzle determines which one is the right one. I've been a trader myself for several good years already and a passionate coder since before I learned how to speak. Developing both Forex Fighter and The Puzzle came out organically and I'm glad I can share them both with you. The Puzzle does not use martingale but if you see several symbols going the same direction it's because AI found a very strong trading opportunity.

FEATURES:

Multicurrency

Symbols: EURGBP, EURJPY & EURCHF

Artificial Intelligence

No risky strategies

One chart setup. Run the EA on EURGBP H1 chart

LIVE SIGNAL https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1827217 MT4: If you prefer MT4 version of The Puzzle, it is available here.