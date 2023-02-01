The Puzzle
- Experts
- Jared Matthew Bryant
The Puzzle is a fully automated, multicurrency Expert Advisor working simultaneously on 3 symbols: EURGBP, EURJPY & EURCHF. Artificial Intelligence implemented alongside custom made indicators identifies trading opportunities and places the orders. Human traders are often not capable of catching the right trading opportunities in time as much as a software so my intention was to develop expert advisor that will do it for you. It follows several different strategies but before placing an order The Puzzle determines which one is the right one. I've been a trader myself for several good years already and a passionate coder since before I learned how to speak. Developing both Forex Fighter and The Puzzle came out organically and I'm glad I can share them both with you. The Puzzle does not use martingale but if you see several symbols going the same direction it's because AI found a very strong trading opportunity.
FEATURES:
- Multicurrency
- Symbols: EURGBP, EURJPY & EURCHF
- Artificial Intelligence
- No risky strategies
- One chart setup. Run the EA on EURGBP H1 chart
LIVE SIGNAL
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1827217
MT4:
If you prefer MT4 version of The Puzzle, it is available here.
The reason why I chose these particular EUR symbols is because they were the best performing ones from the EUR family. You can add different EUR pairs but it is strongly NOT advised so please don't risk it.
Des écarts non expliqués par l'auteur entre le backtest et son signal réel. (J'utilise aussi ICM). Oui, il peut y avoir des divergences lors de l'utilisation d'un EA scalping, mais pas avec un EA qui oscille (ou un trading très faible). Actuellement en perte. Je mettrai à jour mon avis pour les résultats plus tard. PS : ne suivez pas le signal, il ne représente pas les commandes prises par l'EA. Même constat que l'EA Fighter Forex... Les pertes s'enchaînent à grande vitesse j'arrête l'EA... C'est une arnaque n'achetez pas.