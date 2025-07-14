BB Engulfing Bar V2 MT5

The indicator defines the Bullish and Bearish Engulfing Bar. The pattern has greater reliability when the open price of the engulfing candle is well above the close of the first candle, and when the close of the engulfing candle is well below the open of the first candle.

For an engulfing bar to be valid it must fully engulf at least one previous bar or candle - includes all the body and the wick. The engulfing bar can engulf more than one bar as long as it completely engulfs the previous bar.


Inputs

  • BullishBar - true to enable, false to disable;
  • BearishBar - true to enable, false to disable;
  • UseMA - true to enable, false to disable;
  • Settings for MA;
  • AlertOn - enable alerts;
  • EmailAlert - enable email alerts;
  • PushAlert - enable push notifications;


