Mint Trend
- Indicateurs
- David Joseph Sidney Jonasson
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
A Clean and Easy to Use indicator, this indicator will Turn Lightblue when Price is Trending Up and LightRed when Price is Trending down.
this indicator is one part of a set of three and when combined creates a full Trading Strategy. When used with Mint Channels and Mint RSi-CD
you will take buy signals when price hits LightBlue upper channel and RSi-CD shows a LightBlue Bar Above Signal Line But only if Trend Indicator is Blue / if Price
touches Bottom Red Channel and RSi-CD shows a red bar below the Signal Line this is a sell Signal but only if the Trend Indicator is Red.