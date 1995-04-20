Mint Trend

A Clean and Easy to Use indicator, this indicator will Turn Lightblue when Price is Trending Up and LightRed when Price is Trending down.

this indicator is one part of a set of three and when combined creates a full Trading Strategy.  When used with Mint Channels and Mint RSi-CD

you will take buy signals when price hits LightBlue upper channel and RSi-CD shows a LightBlue Bar Above Signal Line But only if Trend Indicator is Blue / if Price

touches Bottom Red Channel and RSi-CD shows a red bar below the Signal Line this is a sell Signal but only if the Trend Indicator is Red. 












