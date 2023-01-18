Smart Trend Candles
- Indicateurs
- Mohamed yehia Osman
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
the Super Smart Candles detection indicator
It detects the major breakout Candles amplified by the volume and Candle body size
and shows it in a separate window to give a great
indication of market power
- if Bears dominates :: you will see big Red lines during the day bigger than green ones
- if Bulls dominates :: you will see big Green lines during the day bigger than red ones
It works on any time frames
indicator inputs
* frequency : from 1 t0 4 : : higher value gives more signals - lower values gives the major signals
* session start and end hour for indicator work :: i usually use start hour of EU session to the end of US session
your strategy is to look during last days and see the bigger lines colors ::: if green you are in UP trend and WAITTT for a bigger Red line during the new day to defeat old big green lines to indicate reversal sign
Orto look during last days and see the bigger lines colors ::: if red you are in DOWN trend and WAITTT for a bigger Green line during the new day to defeat old big red lines to indicate reversal sign