Smart Trend Candles

the Super Smart Candles detection indicator


It detects the major breakout Candles amplified by the volume and Candle body size

 and shows it in a separate window to give a great 

indication of market power

- if Bears dominates :: you will see big Red lines during the day bigger than green ones

- if Bulls dominates :: you will see big Green lines  during the day bigger than red ones

It works on any time frames 

indicator inputs

* frequency : from 1 t0 4 : : higher value gives more signals - lower values gives the major signals

* session start and end hour for indicator work :: i usually use start hour of EU session  to the end of US session

your strategy is to look during last days and see the bigger lines colors ::: if green you are in UP trend and WAITTT for a bigger Red line during the new day to defeat old big green lines to indicate reversal sign 

Or 

to look during last days and see the bigger lines colors ::: if red you are in DOWN  trend and WAITTT for a bigger Green line during the new day to defeat old big red lines to indicate reversal sign 




