Smart Trend Candles

the Super Smart Candles detection indicator





It detects the major breakout Candles amplified by the volume and Candle body size

and shows it in a separate window to give a great

indication of market power

- if Bears dominates :: you will see big Red lines during the day bigger than green ones

- if Bulls dominates :: you will see big Green lines during the day bigger than red ones

It works on any time frames

indicator inputs

* frequency : from 1 t0 4 : : higher value gives more signals - lower values gives the major signals

* session start and end hour for indicator work :: i usually use start hour of EU session to the end of US session

your strategy is to look during last days and see the bigger lines colors ::: if green you are in UP trend and WAITTT for a bigger Red line during the new day to defeat old big green lines to indicate reversal sign

Or

to look during last days and see the bigger lines colors ::: if red you are in DOWN trend and WAITTT for a bigger Green line during the new day to defeat old big red lines to indicate reversal sign











