Ichimoku Trend Alert MT4





There are 9 classic Ichimoku trend filters you can enable/disable in settings:

Price/Cloud Order: Checks the price position relative to the cloud.

Cloud Direction: Checks the current cloud color to see if its direction turned yet or not.

Future Cloud Direction: Checks if the future cloud direction matches the price/cloud position.

Tenkan-sen/Kijun-sen Cross: Checks if Tenkan sen crossed Kijun sen in the direction of the trend.

Tenkan, Kijun/Cloud Order: Checks if both Tenkan sen and Kijun sen are above the cloud in an uptrend or below the cloud in a downtrend.

Tenkan-sen/Price Order: Checks if price is above Tenkan sen in uptrend or below Tenkan sen in downtrend.

Kijun-sen/Price Order: Checks if price is above Kijun sen in uptrend or below Kijun sen in downtrend.

Chikou-span/Price Order: Checks if Chikou span is above price in uptrend or below price in downtrend.

Chikou-span/Cloud Order: Checks if Chikou span is above the cloud in uptrend or below the cloud in downtrend.



