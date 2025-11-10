Trendline Alert Pro MT5

Trendline Alert Pro is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that monitors the objects that you created such as trendlines, horizontal lines, rectangles, Fibonacci levels, and instantly alerts you when price interacts with them.


MT4 version is here

PM me to receive a 7-day trial version of the product.



Multi-Object Monitoring
  • Trendlines, channels, and angled lines
  • Horizontal & vertical lines
  • Rectangles (support/resistance zones)
  • Fibonacci retracements & expansions (customizable levels)
Flexible Alert Options
  • Popup alerts inside MT5
  • Push notifications to your mobile device
  • Email alerts directly to your inbox
Smart Alerts
  • Alerts when price crosses or breaches your drawn levels
  • Option to trigger alerts only after candle close for confirmed break signals
  • Customizable suffix filter to limit alerts to specific objects
  • Works on all symbols and timeframes


Note: The indicator doesn't draw trendlines or support/resistance zones. It only alerts on objects that the user has created.


Settings

Trendlines Alert: Enable/Disable getting alerts for trendlines.

Horizontal Lines Alert: Enable/Disable

Vertical Lines Alert: Enable/Disable

Rectangle Alert: Enable/Disable

Fibonacci Alert (Define levels below): Enable/Disable 

To get Fibonacci alerts, you must enter the percentage levels in the settings below.

Fibonacci levels % to get alert: Type the desired percentage levels of the Fibonacci to get alerts for them. Separate the numbers with the underline symbol "_" (without quotation mark). These numbers you type here work for both Fibonacci retracement and Fibonacci expansion objects.

Object Name Suffix: Type a 3-letter suffix to limit alerts for objects that have this suffix in their name. 

By default, the indicator monitors all objects in the chart. If you don't want that, for example, for objects created by other indicators that you don't want to get alerts for, you can type a suffix here, and also type the suffix at the end of the object name, then you get alerts only for those objects that have this suffix in their name. (To change an object name, right-click on it and select properties.)

Alert after candle closed beyond the line: Enable/Disable waiting for candle to close for confirmed breaks.

Popup Alert: Enable/Disable Metatrader pop-up alert.

Phone Alert: To receive indicator alerts on the cell phone. For this to work, you must enable and fill the MetaTrader push notification settings from the Notifications tab on the MetaTrader options dialog (Ctrl+O).

Email Alert: To receive indicator alerts via email. For this to work, you must enable and fill the MetaTrader email settings from the Email tab on the MetaTrader options dialog (Ctrl+O).

