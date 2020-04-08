The MT4 "DayLevelsSignalPro" indicator.

Signal Indicator – generates the most accurate buy/sell signals. Noise filtering indicator – reduces false signals. Signal information with a clear, understandable and visually convenient view.

User-friendly graphical interface (colors, sound notifications, customization options).

- Generation of a breakdown signal for significant peaks of the Current day.

- Generation of a signal for the breakdown of the previous Day's Level

- Generation of a signal to break the Level of the Day before last

Visually, the support and resistance lines of the identified levels are drawn on the chart

More detailed:

- Display of the lines for the High/Low of the current, last and the day before.

- Display lines for the Open of the past, the day before and the day before last.

- Generation of signals (arrows) for the breakdown of these levels. A signal is generated if the closing price has crossed the level (taking into account that the bar opened on the other side of the level or the previous bar was on the other side).

- Color settings for lines.

- Settings to turn on/off the display of each type of level.

- Settings of arrow symbols and their displacement.

- Sound notifications when a signal appears on the last bar with the ability to adjust files and the minimum interval between sounds.

- Graphical interface via standard `input` parameters.

Signals for the breakdown of the Current Day's peaks:

The breakdown logic for the current one is implemented so that if the closing price of bar i broke through the High/Low level of the day (to which bar i belongs), and at the same time bar i opened below the level (for buying) or above (for selling), or the previous bar i+1 closed behind the level.

This better captures the moments of the actual breakdown. it should work fine for standard use.

Signals for the breakdown of the peaks of the "Day Level": the Open price is used.

Visual convenience: The arrows and lines are adjustable.



