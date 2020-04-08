Secret Liquidity Zones
- Indicateurs
- Ihab Salloum
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Secret Liquidity Zones Indicator
User Manual
Introduction
Unlock the power of hidden market opportunities with theSecret Liquidity Zones Indicator. This cutting‐edge tool is designed to reveal critical price levels where market momentum may shift. With its dynamic adaptability and sleek gold visuals, it offers clear and elegant insights into key trading opportunities—making it the perfect secret weapon for traders who demand precision and clarity.
Key Features
-
Dynamic Timeframe Adaptation:
Automatically adjusts to deliver the most relevant insights whether you’re on a M1 or Daily chart. (Works on M1 to Daily charts only—if you try to run it on Weekly or Monthly, you’ll receive a friendly alert to switch timeframes.)
-
Customizable Trading Window:
Set your preferred analysis period by choosing the start and end times, and extend the view until your chosen hour.
-
Elegant Visuals:
The indicator uses a refined gold color uniformly for all highlighted zones, exuding sophistication and clarity.
-
Tailored Data Review:
Define how many past days the indicator should review and specify the number of hours it tracks beyond your chosen time window.
-
Simplicity and Clarity:
With a straightforward interface and minimal clutter, this indicator lets you focus on spotting those crucial market levels that could drive your next move.
How to Use the Indicator
-
Attach the Indicator to Your Chart:
- Open your chart (supported from M1 up to Daily).
- If you attach it to a Weekly or Monthly chart, the indicator will alert you that it works only on M1 to Daily charts—simply switch to an appropriate timeframe.
-
Configure Your Settings:
- StartTime & EndTime:
Set the beginning and end of the analysis period (default from 02:00 to 18:00).
- ExtendUntilHour:
Choose the hour until which the indicator extends the highlighted zones (default is 20:00).
- BullishColor & BearishColor:
Both are set to gold by default for a refined, uniform look.
- LookbackDays:
Specify how many past days the indicator should review (default is 2 days).
- TrackHours:
Define the extra hours beyond your set EndTime during which the indicator remains active (default is 2 hours).
- IgnoreTouchHours:
Set a grace period (default is 3 hours) before a zone is activated.
- FillBackground:
Enable this option to display zones with a filled background for enhanced visual clarity.
- TimeFrameLabelBarOffset & TimeFrameLabelYDistance:
These settings adjust the placement of any labels, though by default labels are not displayed.
- StartTime & EndTime:
-
Interpreting the Display:
Once attached and configured, the indicator automatically highlights significant price levels on your chart. These zones represent areas of notable market activity that could indicate future price moves. Use these insights as an additional tool in your trading strategy.
-
Customization and Optimization:
Experiment with the settings to best suit your trading style. Whether you prefer a broader overview or a more detailed short-term analysis, the flexible parameters allow you to tailor the indicator precisely to your needs.