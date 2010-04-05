Phoenix Turn EA MT4 – Your Fully Customizable RSI-Based Trading Solution

Phoenix Turn EA MT4 is a fully customizable trading tool designed for traders who want to fine-tune and optimize their own strategy. This expert advisor is not pre-optimized, giving you full control over its parameters to adapt it to different market conditions. Whether you're a manual trader looking for automation or an algo trader seeking a solid foundation, this EA provides a structured and flexible framework for developing your own trading approach.

Key Features & Strategy

RSI-Based Entry Signals – The EA uses a Relative Strength Index (RSI) with divergence detection to identify potential reversal points. It reacts to price momentum shifts, looking for oversold and overbought conditions before executing trades.

Smart Trade Execution – Before placing an order, Phoenix Turn EA checks for: Valid lot size based on broker constraints Sufficient account balance to avoid margin issues Proper stop loss and take profit placement, ensuring minimum distance compliance

Automatic Risk Management – Define your own lot size, stop loss, and take profit levels. The EA ensures that orders comply with broker limitations and adjusts accordingly.

One Trade at a Time – Designed for traders who prefer a single active position approach, reducing exposure and avoiding excessive risk.

Notification & Alerts System – Stay updated with optional push notifications, sound alerts, and visual logs, keeping you informed about potential trade opportunities.

Who Should Use Phoenix Turn EA?

Traders who love customization – If you enjoy testing different configurations and optimizing trading parameters, this EA is perfect for you.

Developers and strategy testers – The well-structured code makes it easy to modify and adapt for different trading styles.

Traders looking for a rule-based system – The EA provides a structured approach to trading without emotional interference.

Important Notes

This EA is NOT optimized – It is provided as a framework for traders to fine-tune and adjust based on market conditions.

No grid or martingale strategies – The EA follows a strict rule-based entry system, focusing on technical analysis principles.

Proper risk management is essential – Always test on a demo account before live trading.

Get Phoenix Turn EA for just $80 and start building your own optimized strategy today!



