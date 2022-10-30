Risk Calculator Pro
- Utilitaires
- Sayed Mohammad Mosavi
- Version: 1.2
- Mise à jour: 30 octobre 2022
Risk Calculator Pro is a simple and useful utility for MT4 to calculate your stop loss risk and open orders with accurate lot size.
How It Work?
- Determine your entry price manually OR tick "current Price" .
- Determine your Stop Loss price.
- Determine your Risk Percentage (based on your account balance).
- Finally your Lot Size show on the green box.
Advantage of Risk Calculator Pro:
- Simple & clean dashboard
- Diagnose wide SL & big risks
- Move price line & SL line on the chart to modify them
- Open calculated orders (market or pending) at moment