Key level wedge pro MT5


Its our anniversary! To give back enjoy this 60% discount for the next week (original price $239)

We have combined all of our beloved indicators the likes of:

Key level order block, Key level supply and demand, Key level liquidity grab and Key level wedge into one single indicator and dashboard.


Whats new

  • Dashboard: There is an easy access dashboard for all your needs.
  • Multi-timeframe button: There is now a multi-timeframe option for Order Blocks and Supply and demand zones, making it easy to see higher timeframe zones easily on the current timeframe by just clicking the desired timeframe of the zone you wish to see on the dashboard.
  • Risk-reward button: There is now risk-reward buttons on the dashboard for the Wedge patterns where you just the click the minimum Reward:Risk number on the dashboard, and it will fiter the wedge setups and only show the ones with the minimum Reward:Risk you selected.
  • Wedge button: For convinience, you can now view different wedge settings by clicking one button on the dashboard.
  • Overbought/Oversold dashboard scanner: Now you will be able to automatically get an alert for any per which is trending or is over bought or over sold. 



So who is this for?

  • This is for the former Key Level customers who purchased some of the indicators, and now they get a chance to use the others with major upgrades on each indicator!
  • This is for a regular ICT, Supply and Demand or SMC (smart money concept) trader who wants a good order block, supply and demand indicator or a liquidity grab indicator with a few extra perks all for the price of one!
  • This is definately for the previous Key level wedge owners as this makes their task of finding setups far more easier than ever before. It is still very important to watch wedge videos to know the characteristic of a good wedge in order to filter the bad ones.
For those new to the indicators, i would advise to watch the videos on each one of them first to familiarise with how to use them beforehand.


Feel free to see the video of it in action below and the screenshot.



