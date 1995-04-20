Upside down

Welcome to Upside Down !

Upside Down is a powerful indicator that gives the perfect trading opportunities and a clear indication of the market.

Upside Down has been created to be as simple as possible.

Arrows are calculated based on ASC Trend and customs indicators. Signals appear without delay at the end of a candle, if it has tested the level.  The signals do not overdraw.


THE BENEFIT:

  • Easily to enter in buy position/sell position
  • Intuitive directional arrows by colors
  • You get a free indicator (provide proof of purchase)
  • Automatic adjustment for each timeframe perfect system for beginners
  • Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag
  • Alerts to indicate a buy entry or sell entry
  • Works on every timeframe and every instrument ( Currencies, Commodities, Indices, Stocks, Cryptos).
  • Only buyers can join on a private group, where I share my postitions, please contact me


HOW TO USE IT ?


Simply drag it up on your chart and follow those simple rules:

BUYS:

  • Arrow red is visible. 
  • Check if the trend is downward.

SELLS:

  • Arrow green is visible.
  • Check if the trend is upward.

PARAMETERS:

  • Risk
  • CountBars
  • SoundOn
  • EmailOn
  • Colors/Width
  • Visualisation

