Introducing NeonKumo a straightforward and reliable trading system designed with simplicity and precision in mind. Built around the Ichimoku indicator, this EA carefully evaluates the market to identify potential trades with clarity. 

NeonKumo doesn’t aim to over complicate; instead, it harnesses the power of Ichimoku’s clear insights for traders looking for a balanced, no-frills solution in the forex market. NeonKumo is built to balance risk and consistency, making it ideal for traders looking to meet prop firm challenge requirements while keeping trading simple and focused.


Features

NeonKumo operates with a singular focus on risk management and disciplined trading:

  • Unlike complex multi-trade strategies, NeonKumo opens only one position at a time, reducing exposure and focusing on quality over quantity.
  • Each trade is protected by a pre-set stop loss and take profit level, ensuring that risks are managed and profits are systematically targeted.
  • NeonKumo avoids high-risk strategies like grid or martingale systems. Instead, it sticks to a controlled, consistent trading plan for steady results.
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Zero setup is requred, just add the EA to H1 chart for a supported symbol.
  • Supported symbols: AUDCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY, CHFJPY, EURAUD, GBPJPY, USDJPY

Disclaimer

Subscriber accepts all execution risks when subscribing to a signal. Historical statistics cannot guarantee any profitability in the future.


