Gold Liquidity Sentinel

  • Experts
  • Elaxe
  • Version: 2.1
  • Mise à jour: 18 janvier 2026
  • Activations: 5

GOLD LIQUIDITY SENTINEL PRO is a premium algorithmic trading system engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Unlike standard retail indicators, this EA operates on Institutional Liquidity Sweep logic, identifying where "Smart Money" enters the market to capture high-probability reversals.

Why GOLD LIQUIDITY SENTINEL PRO?

  • 100% Tick Data Reliability: Rigorously tested with real market ticks to ensure the backtest matches live execution perfectly.
  • Institutional Order Flow: The EA scans lookback periods to identify liquidity traps above/below historical highs and lows.
  • Certified Risk Management (Pass 0.119): Built-in dynamic lot sizing and strict risk-per-trade protocols to protect your capital.
  • Smart Trailing Engine: A sophisticated dynamic trailing stop secures your gains automatically on the M1/H1 timeframes.
  • Time-Optimized Execution: Operates strictly during peak liquidity hours (10:00 - 22:00) to avoid erratic low-volume spreads.

Key Performance Metrics:

  • Recovery Factor: 12.43 - Demonstrating exceptional resilience after market drawdowns.
  • Profit Factor: 1.30+ with sustained growth across diverse market conditions.
  • Win Rate: High-probability execution with over 60% strike rate.

Recommendations:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold).
  • Timeframe: M1 (One Minute) for maximum precision.
  • Account: ECN / Raw Spread with 1:500 leverage
