Scalping King M1 for XAUUSD
- Experts
- Thanaporn Janbuala
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Here is the English version of your EA description — clean, professional, and without the “Input Settings” section as requested.⭐️ EA: XAU Multi-Logic Smart Trader v1.00
Automated Trading System for XAUUSD with Trailing Stop, Money Recovery, and Session Control
This EA is designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) with a professional structure focused on risk control, automatic lot adjustment, smart SL/Trailing Stop, and session-based trading filters.
It is ideal for traders who want a safe, consistent strategy with controlled risk, suitable for VPS deployment and long-term growth.✅ Key Features
🔶 1) Trades Only XAUUSD Automatically
The EA checks if the symbol begins with “XAU”.
If not, it won’t open real trades, ensuring safety.
A built-in Dummy Trade mode is included for Strategy Tester, allowing smooth backtesting on other symbols without affecting real trading behavior.
🔶 2) Smart Lot Adjustment Based on Balance
The EA tracks the maximum balance reached and adjusts lot size intelligently:
-
Starts with your LotStart value
-
If the balance drops from its peak, lot size increases gradually
-
Avoids dangerous Martingale jumps
-
Lot size is capped with MaxLot for safety
This is a Risk Adaptive Lot System, safer and more stable than traditional Martingale.
🔶 3) Automatic StopLoss + Intelligent Trailing Stop
-
SL is automatically applied to every trade
-
SL adapts to the symbol type
-
When profit reaches a defined threshold, Trailing Stop activates
-
Helps lock in profit and protect the account
A smart and non-aggressive form of trade protection.
🔶 4) Session-Based Auto Trade Management (London Only)
The EA trades only during the London session (03:00 – 20:00).
Outside this period:
-
The EA closes all active positions
-
Stops opening new trades
This avoids trading during low-volatility or high-spread periods.
🔶 5) Open Trades Based on Candle Color
The strategy is straightforward and effective for Gold:
-
Previous candle bullish → Buy
-
Previous candle bearish → Sell
-
Doji → No trade
Gold follows momentum strongly, making this method simple but powerful.
🔶 6) Real-Time Dashboard on Chart
The EA displays essential info directly on your chart:
-
Maximum Balance
-
Current Balance
-
Maximum Lot Used
-
London Session Status
Clean, easy to monitor, and professional for users and signal providers.🛠 How the EA Works
-
Opens 1 trade per new candle
-
Automatically sets SL
-
Activates Trailing Stop when profit threshold is reached
-
Closes previous order before opening a new one
-
Uses gentle Money Recovery to regain balance
-
Trades only XAUUSD (with optional Dummy Trade for testing)
✔ Traders who want a safe Gold trading EA
✔ Users who want controlled risk and slow, steady growth
✔ People running VPS 24/7
✔ Signal providers or CopyTrade users
✔ Traders who want a “low-risk automation system” rather than high-risk gambling methods