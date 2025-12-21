Edge loophole detector

Quantitative Session Breakout Profiler & Data Miner

Executive Summary: The "London Hunter v18.0" is not merely a buy/sell signal indicator; it is a statistical data mining engine. Its core idea is that market openings (London, NY, Asia) are not random, but distinct "micro-regimes." By measuring the specific "physics" of price movement (speed, pullback, candle size) during these opening windows, the system identifies which specific conditions lead to successful breakouts and which lead to fakeouts (bull/bear traps).

1. The Core Philosophy

Most breakout strategies fail because they treat every breakout the same. This system operates on the premise that a breakout happening with "High Speed" and "Low Pullback" is fundamentally different from a breakout with "Low Speed" and "High Pullback."

The system "fingerprints" every trading session to answer one question: "Under exactly what physical conditions does the market respect the breakout?"

2. Operational Logic (The "Hunter" Workflow)

The system operates in a cyclical 4-step process:

Phase A: The Trap (Session Definition)

The system waits for specific high-volatility time windows (configurable inputs):

  • London Open: (Default 10:45 start, 15 min duration)

  • New York Open: (Default 16:15 start, 15 min duration)

  • Asia Open: (Default 03:45 start, 15 min duration)

During this "Duration" (e.g., 15 minutes), it draws a box around the High and Low. This is the "Kill Zone."

Phase B: The Fingerprint (Metric Analysis)

While the session is forming, the system calculates three unique internal metrics for the candles to categorize the market "texture":

  1. Speed (Ticks per Candle): Is the volume heavy or light relative to price movement? (Classified as Low/Med/High).

  2. Pullback %: How direct is the movement? Are candles closing near their highs (Strong) or leaving long wicks (Weak)? (Classified as Low/Med/High).

  3. Edge Score: A composite algorithmic score combining size and directionality.

Result: Every session gets a unique ID, for example: LON_SPD:High_PB:Low_EDG:Med (London session, High Speed, Low Pullback, Medium Edge).

Phase C: The Hunt (Breakout & Outcome)

Once the 15-minute box closes, the system watches the next ResultCandles (e.g., 5 candles).

  • Trigger: Did price break the Box High or Box Low?

  • Outcome Verification: Did price stay outside the box after 5 candles (Win/Continue), or did it reverse back inside (Loss/Fail)?

Phase D: The Verdict (Statistical Reporting)

This is the most advanced part of the code. It doesn't just show arrows; it builds a Matrix CSV ( Hunter_Matrix.csv ). It aggregates the history to tell you:

  • "When London has High Speed and Low Pullback, breakouts work 70% of the time."

  • "When Asia has Low Speed and High Pullback, breakouts fail 80% of the time."

3. The "Kill Zone" Filtering Engine

The code includes a sophisticated post-processing filter (The _Filters_ section). It analyzes the gathered data and applies "Risk Sanity" checks:

  • Expectancy Filter: Rejects patterns that don't produce a positive net point average.

  • Risk Skew: Rejects patterns where the "Worst Loss" is historically more than 8x the "Average Win" (prevents account blowups).

  • Sample Size: Ignores patterns that haven't happened at least Filter_MinCount times (statistical significance).

4. Unique Value Propositions (The "Alpha")

  1. Auto-Optimization: Instead of guessing if you should trade London or NY, the system tells you exactly which sub-conditions of those sessions are profitable.

  2. Fakeout Detection: By analyzing PullbackPercent , the system aims to filter out "exhaustion moves" where the market sprints to the edge of the box but lacks the energy to continue.

  3. Visual Stacking: The chart visuals ( STACK_ABOVE ) provide a dashboard for the trader to see the "DNA" of the current market movement in real-time (Speed, Edge, Pullback ratings).

Summary of the "Idea"

This is a Pattern Recognition & Backtesting Machine built into an indicator. It turns subjective concepts like "strong breakout" vs "weak breakout" into quantifiable data points (Speed/Pullback/Edge) to filter out bad trades mathematically.


Plus de l'auteur
Supply and Demand X
Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
Indicateurs
Supply and demand in trading describes how buyer (demand) and seller (supply) actions set asset prices, with high demand/low supply raising prices (premium) and low demand/high supply lowering them (discount); traders identify these imbalances as "zones" on charts (e.g., Rally-Base-Rally for demand, Drop-Base-Drop for supply) to find potential entry/exit points, aiming to buy at discount demand zones and sell at premium supply zones, using volume and price action to confirm institutional acti
FREE
Candle Color RSI
Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
Indicateurs
Candle color RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicators change candlestick colors on the price chart to visually show RSI conditions like overbought/oversold levels or bullish/bearish momentum, using colors like red for overbought/bearish and green for oversold/bullish, helping traders spot reversals or strength at a glance without looking at the separate RSI pane. These custom indicators often color candles red above 70 (overbought), green below 30 (oversold), and keep default colors in between
FREE
Accurate Signal Pro
Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
Indicateurs
Accurate Signal ARC is a non-repainting trend & reversal signal indicator designed for MT4 . It uses ATR-weighted volatility logic combined with adaptive price channels to detect high-probability BUY and SELL points directly on the chart. How It Works Calculates a dynamic volatility channel using weighted ATR Detects trend direction (river state) and switches only when price decisively breaks the channel Filters noise using spread-aware true range Draws clear arrows : Lime Arrow → BUY si
FREE
Dema macd zone Divergence
Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
Indicateurs
Indicator: The DEMA MACD Zone Divergence This is a powerful, multi-timeframe trend-following indicator based on the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) , but enhanced using Double Exponential Moving Averages (DEMA) for reduced lag. Its main function is to paint the background of the price chart with color-coded rectangular zones, clearly signaling the current momentum phase and potential shifts in market control (bullish or bearish). Core Purpose To visually map the strength and phas
FREE
MA Ribbon
Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
Indicateurs
The MA ribbon is not a single indicator but rather an overlay of multiple moving averages (typically four to eight or more) of varying lengths plotted on the same price chart.  Visual Appearance: The resulting lines create a flowing, ribbon-like pattern across the price chart. Components: Traders can use different types of moving averages, such as Simple Moving Averages (SMA) or Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), and adjust the time periods (e.g., 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, and 60 periods) to suit t
FREE
The best eveR
Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
Indicateurs
Indicator Name: "The Range Master" Core Purpose The Range Master is an advanced, multi-timeframe technical indicator designed to identify market consolidation (sideways ranging) and subsequent high-momentum breakout opportunities. It helps traders visually confirm when price action transitions from low-volatility accumulation to high-volatility trend initiation. ️ Functional Description (What it Does) The Range Master performs three primary, interconnected functions: Range Mapping , Breakout
FREE
Professional Order Flow vs Volume Analysis
Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
Indicateurs
Professional Order Flow & Volume Analysis Indicator Overview This advanced TradingView/MT5 indicator provides institutional-grade order flow and volume analysis, designed to identify smart money movements, liquidity grabs, and high-probability trading opportunities through sophisticated volume delta analysis and market microstructure detection. Core Features Candle Analysis Engine Analyze multiple historical candles with customizable lookback periods Real-time analysis of forming candles De
Phantom Flow
Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
Indicateurs
This indicator is a hybrid SMC + Trend + Oscillator tool that draws market-structure objects on the chart and also plots trend shift lines + arrows and a colored oscillator histogram. It includes these modules: Phantom Shift (ATR trend shift / trailing bands) Swing Structure (BOS/CHoCH + swing points) Internal Structure (iBOS/iCHoCH) Order Blocks (swing + internal) Equal Highs / Equal Lows (EQH / EQL) Fair Value Gaps (FVG) Premium / Discount zones (range zones) Phantom Oscillator (MA
Trading Simulator X
Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
Experts
TradePanel Pro Indicator Testing & Trading Simulator Core Purpose (Clear & Honest) TradePanel Pro is a manual trading simulator designed to test indicators, signals, and strategies in real market conditions — without relying on automated logic. You see the signal → you click → you evaluate the result . What TradePanel Pro Is (Correct Positioning) Manual BUY / SELL execution panel Layered entries (multi-order testing) Real-time TP / SL behavior Trailing stop simulation Profit /
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis