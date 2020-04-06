Trading Simulator X
- Experts
- Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
- Version: 3.1
- Activations: 5
TradePanel Pro
Indicator Testing & Trading Simulator
🎯 Core Purpose (Clear & Honest)
TradePanel Pro is a manual trading simulator designed to test indicators, signals, and strategies in real market conditions — without relying on automated logic.
You see the signal → you click → you evaluate the result.
🧠 What TradePanel Pro Is (Correct Positioning)
✔ Manual BUY / SELL execution panel
✔ Layered entries (multi-order testing)
✔ Real-time TP / SL behavior
✔ Trailing stop simulation
✔ Profit / loss management tools
✔ Perfect for:
-
Indicator validation
-
Signal quality testing
-
Entry/exit logic testing
-
Trader discipline training
This instantly builds trust.