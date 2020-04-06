Trading Simulator X

TradePanel Pro

Indicator Testing & Trading Simulator

🎯 Core Purpose (Clear & Honest)

TradePanel Pro is a manual trading simulator designed to test indicators, signals, and strategies in real market conditions — without relying on automated logic.

You see the signal → you click → you evaluate the result.

🧠 What TradePanel Pro Is (Correct Positioning)

✔ Manual BUY / SELL execution panel
✔ Layered entries (multi-order testing)
✔ Real-time TP / SL behavior
✔ Trailing stop simulation
✔ Profit / loss management tools
✔ Perfect for:

  • Indicator validation

  • Signal quality testing

  • Entry/exit logic testing

  • Trader discipline training


This instantly builds trust.


