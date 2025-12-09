Gold Surge Breakout
- Experts
- Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
- Version: 1.7
- Activations: 5
Transform Your Gold Trading with Institutional-Grade Automation
Gold Breakout EA by Yunzu Trading Systems is a sophisticated dual-mode Expert Advisor specifically engineered for XAUUSD trading. Combining lightning-fast scalping during peak liquidity windows with powerful swing trading capabilities, this EA adapts to market conditions to maximize profit potential while protecting your capital.
Why Gold Breakout EA?
Two Strategies in One Powerful Package
SCALPER MODE - Capture Quick Profits During High Volatility
- Operates on M1/M5 timeframes during London-NY overlap (highest liquidity)
- Smart entry using Bollinger Band touches + RSI confirmation
- ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss & Take Profit (adapts to market volatility)
- Automatic breakeven protection after 1:1 risk-reward
- Time-based exit prevents overnight exposure
- 6-10 trades per day during optimal sessions
SWING MODE - Ride Major Trend Movements
- H1/H4 timeframe analysis for larger moves
- EMA confluence + ADX trend strength filtering
- Intelligent trailing stops lock in profits
- Partial profit taking at key levels
- 1:2 to 1:3 risk-reward ratios
- Perfect for capturing multi-day trends
Key Features That Set Us Apart
Intelligent Risk Management
Percent-Based Position Sizing - Risk a fixed % of your account per trade
Daily Drawdown Protection - Auto-stops trading if daily loss limit reached (default 3%)
Max Consecutive Loss Filter - Halts trading after X losses in a row (prevents revenge trading)
Spread Filtering - Only trades when spreads are favorable
Session-Based Trading - Focuses on high-liquidity hours for best execution
Advanced Entry Logic
Multi-Indicator Confirmation - EMA trend + Bollinger Bands + RSI + ADX
ATR Volatility Filter - Avoids dead market conditions
Dynamic SL/TP - Adjusts to current market volatility automatically
Pullback & Breakout Detection - Enters at optimal price levels
Professional Position Management
Breakeven Logic - Moves SL to entry +1 pip after profit threshold
Trailing Stops - Swing mode trails using ATR-based distances
Partial Profit Taking - Secures profits while letting winners run
Time-Based Exits - Closes stale positions automatically
Symbol-Agnostic & Broker-Friendly
Auto-Detects Symbol Specs - Reads tick size, tick value, contract size automatically
Works with ANY Broker - No hardcoded values
Proper Lot Calculation - Precise position sizing based on account currency
Slippage Control - Rejects trades if slippage exceeds threshold
Default Settings (Optimized for Conservative Trading)
Scalper Mode
- Timeframe: M1 primary, M5 confirmation
- Trading Hours: 12:00-16:00 GMT (London-NY overlap)
- Risk per Trade: 0.2% of account
- SL Multiplier: 1.6 × ATR(14)
- TP Multiplier: 0.6 × ATR(14)
- Max Trades/Day: 6
- Max Spread: 2.5 pips
- EMA Period: 21
- Bollinger Bands: 20, 2.0 StdDev
- RSI: 14 period
Swing Mode
- Timeframe: H1 primary, H4 confirmation
- Risk per Trade: 1.0% of account
- SL Multiplier: 3.0 × ATR(14)
- Risk:Reward: 1:2
- Max Open Trades: 2
- EMA Fast/Slow: 21/55
- ADX Threshold: 25
- Trailing Stop: Activated at 0.8 × SL profit
Perfect For:
Day Traders seeking consistent scalping profits during peak hours
Swing Traders wanting to capture major gold trend movements
Portfolio Diversification - Run both modes simultaneously or separately
Prop Firm Challenges - Conservative risk management meets profit targets
All Account Sizes - From $100 to $100,000+ (percent-based sizing)
What You Get
Complete Package Includes:
- Fully compiled EA (.ex5) ready to trade
- Full source code (.mq5) for transparency
- 3 Optimized .SET files (Conservative, Scalper, Swing)
- Detailed PDF User Manual
- Installation & Setup Guide
- Recommended Backtest Settings
- Parameter Optimization Ranges
- Free Updates for Life
Customization Made Easy
100+ Configurable Parameters including:
- Entry/exit times for each mode
- All indicator periods and thresholds
- Risk levels and position sizing
- Stop loss and take profit multipliers
- Daily limits and safety controls
- Spread and slippage thresholds
- Emergency stop switch
Recommended Testing Protocol
Before going live, we recommend:
- Backtest on 3+ years of tick data with realistic spreads
- Forward Test on demo account for 2-4 weeks minimum
- Start Conservative - Use default settings initially
- Optimize Gradually - Adjust one parameter at a time
- Use Proper Risk - Never risk more than 1-2% per trade
Pricing & Value
Regular Price: $XXX
Launch Special: $XXX (Limited Time - XX% OFF)
Compare to other XAUUSD EAs charging $500-$1000 with fewer features!
Money-Back Guarantee: 30 days, no questions asked. If you're not satisfied, get a full refund.
Risk Disclaimer
Trading foreign exchange and gold carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This EA is a tool to assist your trading, not a guaranteed profit system. Always use proper risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose.
Recommended Minimum Account: $500 for micro lots, $2000+ for standard trading
About Yunzu Trading Systems
We specialize in creating professional-grade trading automation for serious traders. Our EAs are built with:
- Clean, optimized code
- Institutional-level risk management
- Transparent logic (source code included)
- Ongoing support and updates
- Real trading experience, not just backtests