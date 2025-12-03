RiskAnalyzerMT4
- Utilitaires
- Tolga Duyen
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
A risk analysis dashboard displaying that
dollar value of 1 point, contract size, min/max lot,
how much the required margin, new total margin, new free margin and new margin level will be if an additional position is opened,
win rate, profit factor, expected payoff, absolute drawdown and maximal drawdown.
You can determine the lot size used to calculate the parameters and the trading statistics period.
You can customize the panel.