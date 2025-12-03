RiskAnalyzerMT4

A risk analysis dashboard displaying that

dollar value of 1 point, contract size, min/max lot,

how much the required margin, new total margin, new free margin and new margin level will be if an additional position is opened,

win rate, profit factor, expected payoff, absolute drawdown and maximal drawdown.


You can determine the lot size used to calculate the parameters and the trading statistics period.


You can customize the panel.

SessionLevels
This indicator displays potential price levels, support and resistance levels, highest and lowest price levels for Asian, European and American sessions. It works for the day that you select from user interface. It is suitable for gold, bitcoin, all currencies, commodities, crypto currencies and all investment instruments on the metatrader. You can use on the your day trade  transactions easily. This indicator is for metatrader4 platform.
RiskAnalyzerMT5
A risk analysis dashboard displaying that dollar value of 1 point, contract size, min/max lot, how much the required margin, new total margin, new free margin and new margin level will be if an additional position is opened , win rate, profit factor, expected payoff, absolute drawdown and maximal drawdown. You can determine the lot size used to calculate the parameters and the trading statistics period. You can customize the panel.
