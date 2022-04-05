RiskAnalyzerMT4
- 实用工具
- Tolga Duyen
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
=== RISK ANALYZER MT4 ===
Professional position sizing and margin calculator for serious traders.
MAIN FEATURES:
• LOT SIZE CALCULATOR - Calculate optimal position size based on your risk
• MARGIN CALCULATOR - See required margin, free margin, and margin level BEFORE trade
• TRADING STATISTICS - Win rate, profit factor, expected payoff analysis
• DRAWDOWN MONITORING - Track absolute and maximal drawdown
• REAL-TIME RISK ANALYSIS - All metrics update automatically
CALCULATE BEFORE YOU TRADE:
- Point value in account currency
- Contract size and lot limits (min/max)
- Required margin for new position
- New total margin after opening trade
- New free margin remaining
- New margin level percentage
- Risk of margin call
TRADING STATISTICS PANEL:
- Win rate percentage
- Profit factor calculation
- Expected payoff per trade
- Maximum drawdown
- Absolute drawdown
- Customizable statistics period
CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:
- Adjustable lot size for calculations
- Custom statistics timeframe
- Panel colors and appearance
- Position on chart
- Font size and style
PERFECT FOR:
✓ Forex traders (all pairs)
✓ Indices trading
✓ Commodities
✓ Crypto CFDs
✓ Gold, Silver, Oil traders
✓ Scalping and day trading
✓ Swing trading
✓ Position trading
WHY TRADERS USE THIS:
- Avoid margin calls
- Protect trading account
- Professional money management
- Risk-reward optimization
- Better trade planning
- Account drawdown control
