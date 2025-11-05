Smart Exit Manager - FREE Version

Demo Account Only - Test all features before upgrading to Smart Exit Manager PRO for live trading.





Overview

Smart Exit Manager automatically calculates the exact price level where closing all your positions will achieve your target profit. The target line updates in real-time as you open or close trades, accounting for broker commissions and providing a precise exit point visible on your chart.

Perfect for traders managing multiple positions with different lot sizes and entry points—no more manual calculations required.

Key Features

Real-time automatic price calculation for target profit

Always-visible target line displayed on chart

Accounts for broker commissions automatically

Auto-close when target profit is reached

Mass close buttons (all positions, buy only, sell only, winners, losers)

Handles complex scenarios: hedges, grids, and varying lot sizes

Compact modern interface

Free Version Limitations

✅ Full functionality available on DEMO ACCOUNTS ONLY

💡 Upgrade to Smart Exit Manager PRO for unlimited live trading on all pairs (Gold, indices, forex)





Customizable Settings

Target profit amount (in account currency)

Commission per lot

Round-trip or one-way commission calculation

Target line color

Compatibility

Works with all MT5 brokers and all currency pairs on demo accounts.

Input Parameters

Parameter Default Description InpPanelX 20 Panel horizontal position (pixels from left edge) InpPanelY 50 Panel vertical position (pixels from top edge) InpTargetProfit 20.0 Desired net profit in account currency InpCommissionPerLot 6.5 Broker commission charged per 1.0 lot InpRoundTrip true Commission charged on both open and close (true/false) InpTargetLineColor DarkOrange Color of target line displayed on chart

Try it FREE on your demo account today. Upgrade to Smart Exit Manager PRO when you're ready for live trading!