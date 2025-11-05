Smart Exit Manager
- Version: 1.0
Smart Exit Manager - FREE Version
Demo Account Only - Test all features before upgrading to Smart Exit Manager PRO for live trading.
Overview
Smart Exit Manager automatically calculates the exact price level where closing all your positions will achieve your target profit. The target line updates in real-time as you open or close trades, accounting for broker commissions and providing a precise exit point visible on your chart.
Perfect for traders managing multiple positions with different lot sizes and entry points—no more manual calculations required.
Key Features
- Real-time automatic price calculation for target profit
- Always-visible target line displayed on chart
- Accounts for broker commissions automatically
- Auto-close when target profit is reached
- Mass close buttons (all positions, buy only, sell only, winners, losers)
- Handles complex scenarios: hedges, grids, and varying lot sizes
- Compact modern interface
Free Version Limitations
✅ Full functionality available on DEMO ACCOUNTS ONLY
💡 Upgrade to Smart Exit Manager PRO for unlimited live trading on all pairs (Gold, indices, forex)
Customizable Settings
- Target profit amount (in account currency)
- Commission per lot
- Round-trip or one-way commission calculation
- Target line color
Compatibility
Works with all MT5 brokers and all currency pairs on demo accounts.
Input Parameters
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|InpPanelX
|20
|Panel horizontal position (pixels from left edge)
|InpPanelY
|50
|Panel vertical position (pixels from top edge)
|InpTargetProfit
|20.0
|Desired net profit in account currency
|InpCommissionPerLot
|6.5
|Broker commission charged per 1.0 lot
|InpRoundTrip
|true
|Commission charged on both open and close (true/false)
|InpTargetLineColor
|DarkOrange
|Color of target line displayed on chart
Try it FREE on your demo account today. Upgrade to Smart Exit Manager PRO when you're ready for live trading!