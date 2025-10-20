Trading Panel for Indices Market

BRIEF INTRODUCTION :

This new product is a complete application developed to assist trader trading tasks with a trading strategy modern. This new brand product provides two types of functionality such as a manual and a fully automate trading.

This Panel is adapted with multicurrency.

This application utilizes technical trend indicator as market price trend directional and Oscillator indicator as price Oscillation and volatility. This Panel possesses an automatical Trailing Stop Checker and an automate Controls using a numerical methods. 

There are another functionalities like Martingale strategy and a range sequence detection, it is triggered automatically when the controls are checked. These are made to help users to notify ant to anticipate the future price directional. This panel possesses a reverse control to reverse all current positions to a multiple reverse position you desired with a customizable money management. It offers a new profit protection strategy called the traling Stop Control.

A new control was implemented in the panel named Automation Blocker, this control permits user to block the automation launcher control ongoing process to profit the manual trading by using the market indicator and the Quick BUY/SELL/REVERSE Order controls.

 It offers a new functionality to enhance the way the panel performs the transaction called angle of deviation chart object for a price trend indicator.


KEY FEATURES :

  1. - Martingale Strategy & Range Sequence Detection – Enhances trade recovery and identifies key price levels.  
  2. - Multiple Indicators – Helps users anticipate future price movements with greater accuracy.  
  3. - Reversing Control – Converts winning positions into multiple reversed trades with customizable risk settings.  
  4. - Trailing Stop Control – Locks in profits by dynamically adjusting stop-loss levels.  
  5. - Automation Blocker – Temporarily halts automated trading, allowing manual execution via:  

IMPORTANT : This application works with or without VPS, it is preferable to use VPS Server to optimize the functionalities of the panel and can operate 24h/7.


CUSTOMIZED INDICATORS :

  1. Automated Fibonacci retracement levels + FAN Fibonacci.
  2. Smart Money Concept SMC Automated (OB,BOS,CHOCH,FVG).
  3. Support and Resistance Levels Automated.
  4. Heiken Ashi Trend Directional.
  5. Price Profiler Automated (VA,POC).
  6. Take Profit and Stop Loss Automated Indicator.


RECOMMENDATIONS :

  • Relevant Terminal : Metatrader 5 - MT5
  • Brokers : Deriv.
  • Account Type : Standard Account.
  • Leverage from 1:1000 and up.
  • Lot Size : 0.01 To 100.
  • Maximal number of Position in Buy in One Click and in one price level : unlimited
  • Maximal number of Position in Sell in One Click and in one price level : unlimited
  • Currencies pair Available : Stocks Indices, Indices, Synthetic Indices ((Boom and Crash (150,300,500,600,900,1000) - Volatility Indices (10,15,25,30,50,75,90,100) - Jump (10,25,50,75,100) - Step Index (200,300,400,500)), etc.
  • Candles Timeframe: M1,M2,M3,M4,M5,M6,M10,M12,M15,M20,M30,H1,H2,H3,H4,H6,H8,H12,D1,W1,MN.
  • Works only on computer.
  • VPS is preferable but not recommanded.

UTILITIES :

  • This application doesn't work on the strategy tester.
  • Presents two types of functionality :
  1.  The manual trading permits to manage money management and the transaction orders before triggering the order button. In this section, we are able to trade with a multitudes of currency like INDICES, STOCKS, INDICES, ALL Synthetic Indices on Deriv MT5.
  2. Without forgotten the indicator tools, this app offers fourteen famous trading indicators which are used for trend directional and price Oscillation such MA(50), Bollinger(20), RSI(20), ICHIMOKU(9,26,52), Zig ZagA(14), MACD(12,26,9), the Stochastic Oscillator(30,20,7), SMC Zones, Auto Fibonacci retracement levels, Price Profiler, Heiken Ashi.
  • POC and VA Strategies.
  • Multi-Instrument selections for synoptic trading.
For more information, please contact me in private message from my mql5 box message.



Plus de l'auteur
Unicorn Ultimate EA
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitaires
BRIEF INTRODUCTION : This new product is a complete application developed to automate trader trading tasks with a winning trading strategy modern. This new brand product provides two types of functionality such as a manual and a fully automatic trading. Unicorn is adapted with multicurrency. This application utilizes Moving Average indicator as market price trend directional and Stochastic indicator as price Oscillation. Unicorn possesses an automatical Breakeven BE Checker and an automate CRASH
Algorithmic Trading Panel
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitaires
A - Genesis: Redefining Trading Efficiency and Precision Genesis is a cutting-edge trading panel crafted to empower traders with unmatched precision and versatility. Featuring two graphical modes : the Main Window Graph offers a comprehensive view of the market's dynamics,  while the Sub Window Graph provides a focused analysis of specific indicators and patterns. This dual-mode visualization enables traders to switch seamlessly between a macro and micro perspective of the market, ensuring they
Volatility 10 Auto Scalper
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitaires
BRIEF INTRODUCTION   : This Panel is made for  Volatility 10 (1s) Index and Volatility 10 Index  Synthetic indices instruments. It offers an ultimate and complete  auto trading with an optional money management Controls. This application is an automated panel who works on strategy tester. It is equiped with an automatic indicator attached on the bottom of the Panel.  There are another functionalities like  Martingale strategy  and a  range sequence  detection , it triggers automatically when t
Volatility 100 Auto Scalper
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitaires
BRIEF INTRODUCTION   : This Panel is made for Volatility 100 (1s) Index and Volatility 100 Index Synthetic indices instruments. It offers an ultimate and complete  auto trading with an optional money management Controls. This application is an automated panel who works on strategy tester. It is equiped with an automatic indicator attached on the bottom of the Panel. There are another functionalities like  Martingale strategy  and a  range sequence  detection , it is triggered automatically whe
US SP 500 Scalper Panel
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitaires
BRIEF INTRODUCTION : This Panel is made for US SP 500 stock market indices. It offers an ultimate and complete auto trading with an optional money management Controls. This application is an automated panel who works on every situations of the price market. It is equiped with an automatic indicator attached on the bottom of the Panel. There are another functionalities like  Martingale strategy  and a  range sequence  detection , it triggers automatically when the control are checked. These are
Economic Calendar Trading Panel
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitaires
BRIEF INTRODUCTION : This new product is a complete application developed to automate trader trading tasks with a trading strategies modern. This new brand product provides two types of functionality such as a manual and a fully automatic trading. This Panel is adapted with multicurrency. This application utilizes technical trend indicator as market price trend directional and Oscillator indicator as price Oscillation and volatility. This Panel possesses an automatical Trailing Stop Checker and
Prop Firm Trading Panel
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitaires
BRIEF INTRODUCTION : This new product is a complete application developed to automate trading tasks with a trading strategies modern. This new brand product provides two types of functionality such as a manual and a fully automatic trading. This Panel is adapted with all FTMO Currencies and is made for FTMO evaluation only on Metatrader 5 Terminal. This Panel offers an   Economic Calendar Strategy   with twenty Countries such as   Europe, United-States, Canada , United-Kingdom, China , France, G
Volatility 75 Panel for Scalping
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitaires
BRIEF INTRODUCTION   : This advanced trading panel is specifically designed for the Volatility 75 (1s) Index and Volatility 75 Index  synthetic instruments. It provides a complete automated trading solution with optional money management controls, operating seamlessly in strategy tester environments. The panel includes a built-in automatic indicator at the bottom for real-time market analysis.  Key Features : 1. Automated Trading Strategies:    - Martingale Strategy – Automatically activated w
Manual Spike Catcher
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Indicateurs
INTRODUCTION : This Indicator is made to detect a spike presence whether some conditions are completed. It works preferably with Crash and Boom index. This system contains multiple levels and Four zones such as SPIKE ZONE, CONFIRMATION ZONE, UP REJECTION ZONE, DOWN REJECTION ZONE. Two zones play most important to confirm a spike probability prescence such SPIKE ZONE (Red Levels) and CONFIRMATION ZONE (Red Level). INDICATOR FEATURE : - Dash dot Line in Red : -DI Signal (Up curve) - Solid Line i
Bitcoin vs US Dollar panel for Scalping
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitaires
BRIEF INTRODUCTION : This panel is designed for the BTC/USD pair. It offers a comprehensive and fully automated trading solution with optional money management controls. The application is an automated panel that operates in the strategy tester and includes a built-in indicator at the bottom of the interface.   Additional features include Martingale strategy and range sequence detection, which help users anticipate future price movements and receive alerts.   The panel also provides a reverse
Gold Spot Vs US Dollar Scalper Tools
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitaires
BRIEF INTRODUCTION :   This panel is designed for the XAU/USD  pair, offering a fully automated and manual trading solution with optional money management controls. The application operates seamlessly in all market conditions and includes a built-in indicators attached in the interface for real-time analysis.   KEY FEATURES : - Martingale Strategy & Range Sequence Detection – Enhances trade recovery and identifies key price levels.   - Multiple Indicators – Helps users anticipate future price
Automated Spike Catcher
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitaires
INTRODUCTION : This Panel is made to detect the spike presence and escape the moment occuring the presence of sudden  strong price movement and open buy or sell trade transaction automatically after providing  a signal control to operate autonomously the trade. It is a best scalper and a good spike escaper.     There are another functionalities like  Martingale strategy  and a Deep Moving Average Indicator , it last triggers automatically when the control are checked. These are made to help us
Fundamental and Technical for trading analysis
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitaires
BRIEF INTRODUCTION : This new product is a complete application developed to assist trader trading tasks with a trading strategy modern. This new brand product provides two types of functionality such as a manual and a fully automate trading. This Panel is adapted with multicurrency. This application utilizes technical trend indicator as market price trend directional and Oscillator indicator as price Oscillation and volatility. This Panel possesses an automatical Trailing Stop Checker and an au
EUR Vs US Dollar Panel for Scalping Tools
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitaires
BRIEF INTRODUCTION : This Panel is made for EURUSD pair. It offers an ultimate and complete auto trading with an optional money management Controls. This application is an automated panel who works on every situations of the price market. It is equiped with an automatic indicator attached on the bottom of the Panel. There are another functionalities like  Martingale strategy  and a  range sequence  detection , it triggers automatically when the control are checked. These are made to help users
Fully Spike Escaper Automated Robot
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitaires
INTRODUCTION : This Panel is made to detect the spike presence and escape the time occuring a spike presence and open sell or buy trade transaction automatically after providing  a signal control to operate autonomously the trade. It is a best scalper and a good spike escaper.     There are another functionalities as  Martingale strategy and a deep indicator called DeepMovingAverage , it last is triggered automatically when the control is checked. These are made to help users   to notify and t
SyntX Trading Tools Utility
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitaires
BRIEF INTRODUCTION : This Panel is made for all synthetic indices. It offers an ultimate and complete panel with an optional money management Controls. This application gathers both manual and autotrading all in one panel and works only on   WELTRADE Broker . It is equiped with a lots of classical and customizable indicators implementeded in the Panel. There are another functionalities like  Martingale strategy  and a  range sequence  detection , it is triggered automatically when the controls
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis