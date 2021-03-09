DiverX MT4

DiverX is a powerful and versatile divergence indicator developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It detects both Regular and Hidden Divergences based on five popular technical indicators: RSI (Relative Strength Index), RVI (Relative Vigor Index), Stochastic Oscillator, CCI (Commodity Channel Index), and MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence)The indicator plots results directly on the main chart, providing visual lines, arrows, and labels for easy analysis.

DiverX for MetaTrader 5 is available here >>>

Key Features
  • Multiple Indicators Support  Detects divergences using RSI, RVI, Stochastic, CCI, and MACD with individual settings for each.
  • Flexible Configuration  Enable/disable indicators, set calculation periods and filter levels, customize the display of lines, arrows, and labels.
  • Divergence Types  Supports both Regular (trend reversal signals) and Hidden Divergences (trend continuation signals).
  • Visualization  Displays divergence lines, arrows with color differentiation (bullish/bearish, regular/hidden), and text labels to identify the signal source.
  • Filtering  Includes an optional unloading filter to improve the accuracy of regular divergence signals.
  • Customization  Full color adjustment for lines, arrows, and text for improved perception.

    Why Divergences Are a Key Criterion of Technical Analysis?

    Divergences play one of the central roles in technical analysis, as they signal potential trend reversals or continuations, based on the mismatch between price movement and indicator behavior.
    This occurs when price makes new highs or lows, but the indicator fails to confirm them, pointing to a weakening momentum.

    • Regular Divergences (e.g., bullish divergence: price makes a new low, but the indicator does not) often predict a trend reversal, making them valuable entry points.
    • Hidden Divergences (e.g., bearish divergence: price fails to update a high, but the indicator does) indicate a trend continuation, helping traders hold positions longer.

      Divergences help avoid false signals typical for support/resistance levels alone and increase the probability of successful trades, especially when combined with other analysis tools.

      Advantages of DiverX
      • Comprehensive Approach  Simultaneous analysis of five indicators provides stronger signals through multi-source confirmation.
      • Flexibility & Accuracy  Adjustable settings for each indicator and filtering options adapt to any strategy and timeframe.
      • Intuitive Interface  Visual elements simplify interpretation even for beginner traders.
      • Performance Optimization  Works only on new bars and is optimized to reduce platform load.
      • Customization  Full freedom to configure colors and display styles.
      • Universality  Suitable for Forex, stocks, cryptocurrencies, indices, metals, and any timeframe.
        Usage Recommendations
        • Use DiverX as the foundation of your own trading system, or as an addition to an existing strategy to increase signal accuracy.
        • Apply regular divergences to find reversal points and hidden divergences to confirm trend continuation.
        • Adjust indicator parameters (e.g., RSI or MACD periods) depending on the chosen timeframe: shorter periods for M1–M15, longer periods for H4–D1.
          Compatibility
          • Platform: MetaTrader 4
          • Instruments: Any (Forex, stocks, cryptocurrencies, indices, metals)
          • Timeframes: All
          • Fully compatible with other indicators and templates


