HighLowPreUS MT5 HiddenEdge

Hidden Edge – High-Low PreUS

High-Low PreUS is a clean and lightweight indicator that marks key reference levels before the US session begins.
It draws a session box from 00:01 to 09:00 CET, identifying the high and low of the Asian session, and includes additional reference elements to support structured intraday trading decisions.

Features

  • Draws a rectangular range from 00:01 to 09:00 CET

  • Marks the high and low of the session clearly

  • Plots a horizontal yellow line as a suggested stop level based on the previous day’s high

  • Includes vertical lines at 09:00, 10:00 and 11:00 CET to highlight key intraday timing zones

  • Optional display of the session midline and opening price

  • All visual elements are customizable (colors, styles, labels)

Use Cases

  • Identify potential breakout or trap zones before the NY open

  • Use the previous day’s high as a suggested invalidation level

  • Combine with directional bias, trend filters or price action models

  • Add structure and context to early session trading setups

Inputs

  • Asian session start and end time (default: 00:01–09:00 CET)

  • Display options for midline, opening price and previous high

  • Customization of colors, line styles and label formats

  • Time markers toggle for 09:00, 10:00 and 11:00 CET

Notes

This indicator is part of the HiddenEdge toolset.
It is currently available for free during the initial launch period.
No repainting. Designed for clarity and focused execution


