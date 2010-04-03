MultiTimeframe Trend Pro MT5 HiddenEdge

 MultiTimeframe Trend Pro shows you the market direction across 7 timeframes at a glance. Clear colors, no repainting, fully customizable. Perfect as a quick filter for any intraday or swing strategy.

Key Features
Supports M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1 and W1

Colors MediumSeaGreen when the close is above the MA, and Red when below

No repainting → always based on the last closed candle for each timeframe

Fully customizable:
▸ MA period (200 by default)
▸ font, size and colors
▸ X/Y offsets, spacing and line breaks
▸ enable/disable any timeframe

Lightweight and clear → ideal as a visual filter or additional confirmation before entering the market

Benefits
✔️ See trend direction across 7 timeframes at a glance
✔️ Save time switching between charts and settings
✔️ Perfect as a filter for intraday and swing strategies


