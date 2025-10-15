MultiTimeFrameTrend Bias Indicator MT5 HiddenEdge

is a professional tool to visualize market bias, designed mainly for 1-minute charts.

The colors are not trading signals by themselves, but a visual compass to guide your decision-making:

Blue = bullish bias (look for longs)

Red = bearish bias (look for shorts)

Green = neutral / no clear bias

Key features:

Optimized for scalping and fast decision-making

Works across multiple timeframes for confirmation

Customizable moving average period and colors

Clear chart view without clutter





Important: AllTF Trend Bias Indicator does not generate buy/sell signals. It’s a trend bias indicator – the trading logic and execution always depend on the user.







Pricing Policy

Some indicators will remain free forever.

Others will start with free access during the launch phase, and later move to a gradual pricing model based on user interest.