HighLowPreUS MT5 HiddenEdge
- Indicatori
- Aitor Masa Trigo
- Versione: 1.1
Hidden Edge – High-Low PreUS
High-Low PreUS is a clean and lightweight indicator that marks key reference levels before the US session begins.
It draws a session box from 00:01 to 09:00 CET, identifying the high and low of the Asian session, and includes additional reference elements to support structured intraday trading decisions.
Features
-
Draws a rectangular range from 00:01 to 09:00 CET
-
Marks the high and low of the session clearly
-
Plots a horizontal yellow line as a suggested stop level based on the previous day’s high
-
Includes vertical lines at 09:00, 10:00 and 11:00 CET to highlight key intraday timing zones
-
Optional display of the session midline and opening price
-
All visual elements are customizable (colors, styles, labels)
Use Cases
-
Identify potential breakout or trap zones before the NY open
-
Use the previous day’s high as a suggested invalidation level
-
Combine with directional bias, trend filters or price action models
-
Add structure and context to early session trading setups
Inputs
-
Asian session start and end time (default: 00:01–09:00 CET)
-
Display options for midline, opening price and previous high
-
Customization of colors, line styles and label formats
-
Time markers toggle for 09:00, 10:00 and 11:00 CET
Notes
This indicator is part of the HiddenEdge toolset.
It is currently available for free during the initial launch period.
No repainting. Designed for clarity and focused execution