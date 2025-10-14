HighLowPreUS MT5 HiddenEdge

Hidden Edge – High-Low PreUS

High-Low PreUS is a clean and lightweight indicator that marks key reference levels before the US session begins.

It draws a session box from 00:01 to 09:00 CET, identifying the high and low of the Asian session, and includes additional reference elements to support structured intraday trading decisions.

Features

Draws a rectangular range from 00:01 to 09:00 CET

Marks the high and low of the session clearly

Plots a horizontal yellow line as a suggested stop level based on the previous day’s high

Includes vertical lines at 09:00, 10:00 and 11:00 CET to highlight key intraday timing zones

Optional display of the session midline and opening price

All visual elements are customizable (colors, styles, labels)

Use Cases

Identify potential breakout or trap zones before the NY open

Use the previous day’s high as a suggested invalidation level

Combine with directional bias, trend filters or price action models

Add structure and context to early session trading setups

Inputs

Asian session start and end time (default: 00:01–09:00 CET)

Display options for midline, opening price and previous high

Customization of colors, line styles and label formats

Time markers toggle for 09:00, 10:00 and 11:00 CET

Notes

This indicator is part of the HiddenEdge toolset.

It is currently available for free during the initial launch period.

No repainting. Designed for clarity and focused execution