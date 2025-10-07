Multi-Timeframe Market Structure Mapping for Smart Money Traders

🔹 Overview

Smart Structure Pro (SMC) is a professional-grade market structure indicator designed for traders who follow Smart Money Concepts (SMC).

It automatically identifies and plots Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Inducement zones, and major swing structure levels (HH, HL, LH, LL) — giving you a clear, systematic view of price flow and liquidity behavior.

With its unique multi-timeframe plotting engine, you can display higher-timeframe structure (like H1, H4, or W1) directly on any lower-timeframe chart, providing a complete top-down analysis at a glance — no chart switching required.

All settings are pre-tuned for clarity, accuracy, and professional chart presentation.

🔹 Core Features

✅ Automatic detection of:

Break of Structure (BOS)

Change of Character (CHoCH)

Inducement levels

Major swing structure (HH, HL, LH, LL)

✅ Multi-Timeframe Display

Plot higher-timeframe structure on lower charts

Perfect for liquidity and trend confluence setups

✅ Visual Clarity and Customization

Adjustable colors, fonts, and line styles

Clean labeling, optimized spacing, and non-repainting logic

✅ Lightweight and Efficient

Optimized for all symbols and timeframes

High-speed logic with minimal CPU load

🔹 Smart Alert System (New!)

Never miss a key market event again.

Smart Structure Pro includes a powerful, flexible alert system that notifies you instantly whenever a BOS, CHoCH, or Inducement is confirmed.

Choose from three delivery options:

🔔 On-screen Alerts – Pop-up notifications with event details

✉️ Email Alerts – Sent directly to your registered MetaTrader email

📱 Push Notifications – Instant mobile alerts to your MetaTrader app

Each alert includes:

Symbol name

Timeframe

Event type (BOS, CHoCH, or IDM)

Direction (Bullish or Bearish)

Price level of confirmation

💡 Ideal for traders monitoring multiple pairs or timeframes — even when away from the screen.

🔹 Advanced Visualization System

Smart Structure Pro goes beyond simple structure marking — it builds a visual language of price behavior, using four powerful layers that tell the complete story of market flow.

🧭 1. Trace High & Trace Low

Connects all swing highs and lows of the current structure in real time, forming a smooth zigzag trace that illustrates how price breathes.

Use this to:

Instantly identify impulses and pullbacks

Spot liquidity sweeps and failed structure breaks

Understand the natural rhythm of the market

Fully customizable — color, width, and visibility controls included.

📈 2. Market Structure Zigzag

A refined zigzag backbone that connects HH, HL, LH, LL points — clearly showing structure evolution.

Unlike typical zigzag tools, it uses true SMC-based logic, derived from actual BOS and CHoCH events, not arbitrary pip distances.

That means every leg truly represents institutional price movement.

📉 3. Dynamic Trend Line Mapping

Automatically connects structural points to visualize trend bias and transitions:

Bullish: connects HH → HL

Bearish: connects LH → LL

These trend lines update in real time, adjusting with every confirmed BOS or CHoCH, helping you instantly spot trend shifts, strength, and exhaustion.

🧩 4. Combined Structural View

Together, the Trace High/Low, Zigzag, and Trend Lines form a multi-layered map of the market:

Highlights impulses and corrections

Shows inducements and liquidity traps

Displays real-time trend context

Visually aligns structure with SMC logic

It’s a full picture of market intent — simplified, structured, and precise.

🔹 Future Modules (Coming Soon)

Version 1 focuses on structure, inducement, and trend logic.

Next releases will introduce:

Imbalance (IMB) visualization

Order Block (OB) detection

Order Flow (OF) logic

All future updates will be free for existing buyers.

🔹 Inputs Overview

TimeFrame – Select structure timeframe (or use Current)

Trace High/Low – Show or hide, with custom styles

Trend Lines – Enable directional connection mapping

Alert Settings – Choose Alert, Email, or Push notification

Colors & Fonts – Customize visuals to match your chart theme

⚠️ Note: For multi-timeframe structure, ensure that higher-timeframe data is preloaded (open that chart and scroll back once).

🔹 How to Use

Attach Smart Structure Pro to your chart. Select your analysis timeframe or use Current. Watch as BOS, CHoCH, and IDM points form live. Receive real-time alerts when structure confirms. Combine with your entry model or OB/IMB confluence strategy.

💡 Pro Tip: Plot H1 structure on M5 to capture institutional swing shifts inside lower-timeframe liquidity sweeps.

🔹 Why Traders Love Smart Structure Pro

Combines BOS, CHoCH, and IDM logic with full alerts

Multi-timeframe visualization

Clean chart design, no clutter

Real-time structure awareness

Professional-grade accuracy

🔹 Support & Contact

Developed by Howick Masilela

📩 Telegram: https://t.me/S_Howick



