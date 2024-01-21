Intraday Intensity Index
- Indicateurs
- Amirhossein Ghasemi Moroodi
- Version: 1.0
🌟 After 7 years I decided to release some of my own indicators and EAs for free.
If you find them useful please Show support with a 5-star rating! Your feedback keeps the free tools coming! 👍🚀
See other my free tools as well here
_________________________________
📈 Intraday Intensity Index (III) for Precision Forex Trading
The Intraday Intensity Index, meticulously developed in MQL4, is a cutting-edge 🌟 tool designed for enhancing forex trading analysis. This indicator offers a deep dive into intraday buying and selling pressures, using a unique approach to analyze the flow of funds based on daily price movements.
Key Features:
- Advanced Analysis 🔍: Employs the formula [(2 × Close - High - Low) / (High - Low)] × Volume, providing a comprehensive view of market dynamics.
- Market Momentum 📊: Accurately gauges intraday buying and selling momentum, crucial for understanding short-term market movements.
- Trend Identification 📉📈: Assists in pinpointing potential trend reversals and market strength, vital for timely decision-making.
- Volume-Weighted Insights ⚖️: Integrates volume data, offering a more nuanced perspective than price-based indicators alone.
Usage and Signal Interpretation:
- Setup 🛠️: Easily integrate the III Indicator into your Metatrader 4 platform. Adjust settings to align with your specific trading strategies.
- Intraday Analysis 📡: Continuously monitor the III values, focusing on extreme highs and lows to identify market sentiment and potential pivot points.
- Signal Integration 🚦: Combine the insights from III with other technical indicators for a well-rounded trading approach. Look for confluence with price action and market trends.
- Strategic Trading 💹: Use the III data to refine your trade entries and exits, enhancing your overall trading performance with informed, data-driven decisions.
Whether you're a day trader or a short-term investor, the III Indicator is a must-have in your trading arsenal 🔧. Its user-friendly interface provides essential insights for nimble and effective market navigation.
For more information about the indicator, watch this informative video by John Bollinger.
Contact and Support 📞
For support or additional information, please reach out to me at @amirghm on Telegram.
Proudly presented by Wolfox Software Corp. (2020-2024) 🏢
Developed by Amir Hossein Ghasemi 🌟
L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note