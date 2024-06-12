Trade Monitor Pro

DOWNLOAD FREE DEMO VERSION FROM HERE

**TradeMonitorPro Expert Advisor**

The TradeMonitorPro Expert Advisor is a powerful tool designed to help you effectively monitor and manage your trading activities in the forex market. This EA offers a range of useful features that allow you to keep track of your open trades, floating daily gains and losses (floating drawdown), as well as margin levels and the volume of open lots.

For a correct counting of the Trading Volume, enable the complete history in the terminal on the Account history tab. (See Screenshot below)
Lower Execution Speed need more CPU percentage use, if you lower the execution speed check the CPU usage, for better performance  CPU overall usage will not must to overcome 50% in any trading conditions.

FAST VPS 100% UPTIME HERE

SPREAD REDUCTION AND COMMISSION CASHBACK HERE

**Key Features:**

1. **Open Trade Monitoring:** TradeMonitorPro provides you with a clear and detailed overview of your open trades, including the total number of trades, current profit and loss, and the volume of open lots.

2. **Daily Statistics:** Monitor your daily performance with key statistics such as the maximum and minimum daily PnL, the maximum daily volume of open lots, and the maximum number of trades opened simultaneously during the day.

3. **Global Statistics:** Keep track of your long-term performance through global trading statistics, including the maximum and minimum all-time PnL, the maximum number of trades opened simultaneously, and the maximum volume of open lots.

4. **Margin Management:** Always know your margin level and available margin in real-time to ensure responsible account management.

5. **Notifications and Alerts:** Receive notifications and alerts when the number of open trades reaches a specified limit, helping you avoid excessive trading situations.

6. **Configurability:** Easily customize the Expert Advisor's settings, including the update speed and the maximum number of allowed open trades.

**How to Use TradeMonitorPro:**

1. **Installation:** Add the TradeMonitorPro Expert Advisor to your MetaTrader 4. Make sure to enable automated trading functionality.

2. **Monitoring:** Start the Expert Advisor and observe the labels on your chart. Here, you will find crucial information about your trades, daily PnL, margin, and more.

3. **Management:** Utilize the provided information to make informed decisions about your open trades and trading strategies.

4. **Notifications:** Receive notifications and alerts when you reach the set limit for the number of open trades.

TradeMonitorPro is an essential tool for traders looking to monitor and optimize their performance in the forex market. It helps avoid overtrading and make better decisions through clear statistics and real-time information.

---

*Remember that the Expert Advisor is a supportive tool and does not replace your personal analysis and decision-making in trading. It's important to fully understand how the EA works and thoroughly test it on a demo account before using it in a real trading environment.*



