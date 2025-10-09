RSI Trend Pro EA

🔹Overview

The RSI TrendMaster EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor specifically designed for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the M5 timeframe. It combines RSI oversold/overbought signals with a trend confirmation filter using the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) to accurately identify short-term retracements and trend continuations.

The EA automatically adjusts position size based on the selected risk ( Risk_Percent ) and dynamically calculates Stop Loss and Take Profit using the Average True Range (ATR). This ensures that the system adapts to changing market conditions, including periods of high volatility and low liquidity.

⚙️ Strategy Logic

The strategy behind RSI TrendMaster is built on two core technical concepts: momentum and trend alignment.

Buy Condition

The EA opens a Buy trade when the RSI falls below the configured Buy Level and the price is above the EMA .

This ensures that the EA only buys during bullish retracements, allowing traders to enter the market at favorable prices within an uptrend.

Sell Condition

A Sell trade is opened when the RSI rises above the configured Sell Level while the price remains below the EMA .

This targets downtrend retracements, capturing the continuation of bearish trends and avoiding counter-trend trades.

Volatility Management

The EA uses the ATR indicator to measure market volatility.

Stop Loss and Take Profit levels expand in volatile markets and contract during calm periods, preventing premature exits or overly tight stops.

Risk Management

The lot size is calculated based on the trader’s selected Risk_Percent , ensuring a consistent risk per trade .

This automatic position sizing helps maintain a balanced account growth and protects against overexposure during unexpected price swings.

🚀 Main Features

RSI TrendMaster offers a range of features that make it reliable, easy to use, and highly adaptable : ✅ RSI + EMA Trend Confirmation: Only trades in the direction of the main trend. ✅ Fully Automated Trading: No manual intervention required, the EA handles all entries, exits, and position sizing. ✅ Dynamic ATR-Based SL & TP: Automatically adapts to market volatility. ✅ Automatic Position Sizing: Ensures consistent risk management regardless of account size. ✅ Broker Compatibility: Works with any broker and any spread configuration. ✅ No Martingale, Grid, or Hedge Strategies: Focused on safe, sustainable trading. ✅ Backtest and Optimization Friendly: Designed for accurate historical testing on MT5. ✅ Clear, Transparent Logic: Easy to understand and modify parameters if needed.

🔧Input Parameters

Parameter Description Default RSI_Period RSI Period 17 RSI_BuyLevel Oversold Level 37.0 RSI_SellLevel Overbought Level 78.0 MA_Period EMA Trend Filter Period 501 MA_Method Moving Average Method MODE_EMA MA_Price Applied Price PRICE_WEIGHTED SL_ATR_Mult Stop Loss Multiplier (ATR)

17.1 TP_ATR_Mult Take Profit Multiplier (ATR)

21.0 Risk_Percent Risk per trade (%)

1.0

🧩 Recommended Settings

Setting Recommendation Symbol XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe M5 (5 Minutes) Spread Any Minimum Balance $200-500 Risk 1-2% Per Trade



📬 Contact & Support

If you have any questions, need help with setup, or would like to share your backtest results, feel free to reach out.

I always appreciate feedback and suggestions from traders who are using RSI TrendMaster in different market conditions.









💬 You can contact me directly via my MQL5 profile page:

I respond to every message personally and aim to assist with:

Parameter adjustments for your broker’s conditions

Optimization tips for different symbols

Technical support and general trading advice

Let’s keep improving and growing together — your input helps make this EA even better.









⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments involves substantial risk, including the potential loss of your invested capital. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Before using this Expert Advisor on a live account:

Test it thoroughly on a demo account .

Understand the risks associated with leveraged trading .

Ensure proper risk management practices are followed.

Always trade with funds you can afford to lose.

The author and MQL5.com cannot be held responsible for any losses incurred using this EA. By using RSI TrendMaster, you acknowledge and accept these risks.











