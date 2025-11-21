RSI Divergence L

RSI Divergence Lite (Free) - MT5 Indicator
-------------------------------------------------
This is the Lite (free) version of RSI Divergence.

- Detects basic Bullish and Bearish divergence between price and RSI
- Works only on M15 timeframe
- No divergence lines, no alerts
- Fixed internal settings (RSI 14, pivot sensitivity, thresholds)
- For educational and testing purposes

For the full PRO version (multi-timeframe, alerts, divergence lines, advanced UI),
please upgrade to RSI Divergence PRO.

