Squeeze Momentum Indicator SMI

The Squeeze Momentum Indicator, identifies periods of low volatility ("squeeze") when Bollinger Bands are inside the Keltner Channel, marked by black crosses on the midline. This suggests the market is preparing for a significant move.

Gray crosses indicate a "squeeze release," signaling potential breakout. To use it, wait for the first gray cross after a black cross, then enter a trade in the direction of momentum (long if above zero, short if below). Exit when momentum shifts (color change in the histogram). For better entries, combine with indicators like ADX or WaveTrend.
Produits recommandés
RSI abcd
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
3 (1)
Indicateurs
Détecteur de Motif ABCD RSI : Stratégie Technique 1. Fonctionnement de l'Indicateur Combine le RSI classique avec la détection automatique de motifs harmoniques ABCD . Composants Clés RSI standard (période ajustable) Marqueurs de sommets et creux (flèches) Motifs ABCD (lignes vertes/rouges) Filtres de surachat (70) et survente (30) 2. Configuration sur MT5 period = 14 ; // Période RSI size = 4 ; // Taille maximale du motif OverBought = 70 ; // Niveau de surachat OverSold = 30 ; // Niveau de surv
FREE
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (48)
Indicateurs
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Auto Fib Retracements
Ross Adam Langlands Nelson
4.2 (5)
Indicateurs
Automatic Fibonacci Retracement Line Indicator. This indicator takes the current trend and if possible draws Fibonacci retracement lines from the swing until the current price. The Fibonacci levels used are: 0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 76.4%, 100%. This indicator works for all charts over all timeframes. The Fibonacci levels are also recorded in buffers for use by other trading bots. Any comments, concerns or additional feature requirements are welcome and will be addressed promptly. 
FREE
Trend Catcher with Alert MT5
Issam Kassas
4.58 (125)
Indicateurs
Le Capteur de Tendance : La Stratégie du Capteur de Tendance avec Indicateur d'Alerte est un outil d'analyse technique polyvalent qui aide les traders à identifier les tendances du marché et les points d'entrée et de sortie potentiels. Elle présente une stratégie dynamique de Capteur de Tendance, s'adaptant aux conditions du marché pour une représentation visuelle claire de la direction de la tendance. Les traders peuvent personnaliser les paramètres selon leurs préférences et leur tolérance a
FREE
ZigZag WaveSize
Ivan Butko
Indicateurs
Développement de la version précédente de l'indicateur ZigZag WaveSize MT4 ZigZag WaveSize - indicateur standard ZigZag modifié avec ajout d'informations sur la longueur d'onde en points, niveaux et différentes logiques d'alertes Améliorations générales : Adaptation du code pour MetaTrader 5 Travail optimisé avec les objets graphiques Nouveautés : Niveaux horizontaux aux extrêmes Choix du type de niveaux : horizontal/rayons/segments Filtre de niveaux liquides (non percés par le prix) Tampon po
FREE
Pivot Points Levels
Fillipe Dos Santos
Indicateurs
Pivot Points Levels Description The Pivot Points Levels indicator is an advanced and comprehensive tool for technical analysis based on support and resistance levels calculated from pivot points. This free indicator combines 6 different calculation methods with support for multiple timeframes, offering a robust solution for identifying key price reversal and continuation areas. Key Features 6 Calculation Methods : Traditional, Fibonacci, Woodie, Classic, DeMark (DM), and Camarilla Multi-Timefram
FREE
Pivot Reversal Free
Fyodor Korotkov
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Hi there! Since I am starting commercial and non-commercial product publishing I would highly appreciate: If you like this product, please rate it. That will help to promote not only this product, but indirectly another ones. So, such promotion will help to make some money from commercial products. Thus, I will have opportunity to fund my another directions of trading researches like bot development using mql4 and mql5 programming languages as well as python written products like crypto bots. If
FREE
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ
JETINVEST
4.37 (19)
Indicateurs
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ est un indicateur qui trace les lignes de support et de résistance de la journée en utilisant les taux de Fibonacci. Cet indicateur spectaculaire crée jusqu'à 7 niveaux de support et de résistance via Pivot Point en utilisant les taux de Fibonacci. C'est fantastique de voir comment les prix respectent chaque niveau de ce support et de cette résistance, où il est possible de percevoir les points d'entrée/sortie possibles d'une opération. Caractéristiques Jusqu'à 7 niveaux
FREE
Cybertrade Keltner Channels
Emanuel Andriato
4.75 (4)
Indicateurs
Cybertrade Keltner Channels - MT5 Created by Chester Keltner, this is a volatility indicator used by technical analysis. It is possible to follow the trend of financial asset prices and generate support and resistance patterns. In addition, envelopes are a way of tracking volatility in order to identify opportunities to buy and sell these assets. It works on periods longer than the period visible on the chart. All values ​​are available in the form of buffers to simplify possible automations.
FREE
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
Indicateurs
FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
FREE
Riskcalculator
Adriano Cali
Indicateurs
Risk5Percent is a custom indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to help you manage your risk exposure precisely. By entering the desired risk percentage and the number of lots used, it calculates and displays the corresponding price level on the chart that represents your maximum anticipated loss (e.g., 5%), automatically considering contract and tick size for the selected instrument. Key Features: Custom settings for trade direction (long/short), risk percentage, and lot size. Automatic adjus
FREE
FVG Finder
Amrullah Khan
Indicateurs
Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Liquidity Voids are price ranges you can exploit for better entries and exits on your trades. They're similar concepts, so let's look at them from the top and break it down. Think of FVG and Liquidity voids as soft-spots in the market. They are paths of least resistance. That doesn't mean price will go through them, but price could go through them more easily.  To find and locate it is easy but tidiest to repeat the same thing all over again. This helps to boost your t
FREE
Triple Stochastic Oscillator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
Triple Stochastic Oscillator for MT5 The   Triple Stochastic Oscillator for MT5   applies three consecutive smoothing phases to filter out unwanted market noise and highlight the genuine direction of price action. In addition to clarifying price movement, this technical tool also measures the strength of the prevailing trend and identifies overbought or oversold market conditions. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  |  Triple Stochastic Oscillator MT4   | ALL Produ
FREE
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
Indicateurs
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the p
FREE
Auto Fibo Retracement MT5
Nguyen Tuan Son
5 (10)
Indicateurs
Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This isn’t just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator. It’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please consider leaving a review or comment — your feedback means a lot! Check out my other helpful tools below: Smart Alert Manager   - Set up advanced alerts and send them to Mobile, Telegram, Discord, Webhook... Timeframes Trend Scanner    - Scan the trend of assets in difference timefr
FREE
Fibo Retracao Maxima e Minima Demo
Robson Ferreira
4 (1)
Indicateurs
Functional in the Forex market. Functional in the B3 market - Bolsa Brasil Balcão. Motivation The technical Fibonacci retraction indicator for many is essential and the basis for all market movement forecasts. The name of the tool comes from the Italian mathematician Leonardo de Pisa (13th century). This DEMO version will work in Meta Trader with Demo and Strategy Tester. To purchase the Full version that works on a Real account, click on: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38089 Opera
FREE
Bars Trend and Pivot Support
Isac Barbosa Da Silva
Indicateurs
Simple, direct et efficace : c’est ce que proposent Bars Trend et Pivot Support. Avec ce système, vous disposez d'un outil intuitif qui facilite votre analyse sur le graphique. Il marque automatiquement les supports et résistances importants en fonction de la période choisie, en plus de mettre en évidence la ligne Pivot, le tout avec des options d'activation et de désactivation selon vos préférences. Le tableau de bord affiche également clairement la direction des bougies sur les périodes D1,
FREE
Big Figure Levels
Emanuel L John
Indicateurs
Big Figure Levels – Key Psychological Price Zones for MT5 Big Figure Levels is a professional trading tool designed for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies and draws major psychological price levels, including quarter and half levels. These levels are known to act as powerful support and resistance zones due to their influence on both institutional and retail trader behavior. This indicator is perfect for any trading style—whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader—and is compa
FREE
Support Resistance Levels Guru
Beatrice Bernard Mgaya
Indicateurs
Certainly! Let me introduce you to a powerful tool for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that can automatically identify and draw support and resistance (S&R) levels on your trading charts. This tool is called the “Support and Resistance Levels Guru” . Support Resistance Levels Guru  The Support & Resistance Indicator automatically displays essential S&R levels on your chart. These levels are crucial for technical analysis and are used by many traders. Resistance levels (zones) are shown in R ed , while suppo
FREE
Price Retest MT5
Suvashish Halder
4.83 (6)
Indicateurs
Introducing our exciting new Price Retest indicator! Get instant alerts when the price retests, giving you a powerful edge in your trading strategy. Remember to do your own analysis before making any moves in the market. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118031 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Here’s a detailed explanation of how the Price Retest indicator works, its components, and how you can incorporate it into your trading strat
FREE
Bounce Zone MT5
Nguyen Thanh Cong
4.56 (9)
Indicateurs
Introduction The Bounce Zone indicator is a cutting-edge non-repainting technical tool built to identify key areas on the price chart where market sentiment is likely to cause a significant price reversal. Using advanced algorithms and historical price data analysis, this indicator pinpoints potential bounce zones. Combined with other entry signal, this indicator can help forex traders place the best trades possible Signal A possible buy signal is generated when price is in the green zone an
FREE
Support Resistance Dynamic
Quang Huy Quach
Indicateurs
The "Support Resistance Dynamic" indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed to automatically identify and plot dynamic Support and Resistance zones on price charts. This indicator helps traders easily recognize important price levels, potential reversal points, or breakout areas, thereby enabling more informed trading decisions. 2. Key Features Dynamic S/R Identification : Automatically identifies support and resistance zones based on an advanced Pivo
FREE
Fibonacci Moving Averages
Brendan Jonathan Stoyanowski-campbell
2 (1)
Indicateurs
OVERVIEW The Fibonacci Moving Averages are a toolkit which allows the user to configure different types of Moving Averages based on key Fibonacci numbers. Moving Averages are used to visualise short-term and long-term support and resistance which can be used as a signal where price might continue or retrace. Moving Averages serve as a simple yet powerful tool that can help traders in their decision-making and help foster a sense of where the price might be moving next. The aim of this scrip
FREE
Support and Resistance MTF
Mohammed Zakana Al Mallouk
Indicateurs
Overview Support & Resistance (MTF) is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically identifies swing highs (resistance) and swing lows (support) across up to three timeframes. It merges nearby levels to reduce clutter, adapts zone width to market volatility using ATR, and offers optional alerts when price breaks or retests those levels. Features Multi-timeframe pivot detection Identify pivots on the current chart plus two higher timeframes using a configurable pivot length. Merge-distance grou
FREE
CRW CCI and RSI and WPR For MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO The homeopathic indicator is also called the CCI indicator. The CCI indicator was proposed
FREE
Pro Support Resistance MT5
Suvashish Halder
4.9 (52)
Indicateurs
This is the best Support and Resistance Indicator on the market, and it shows both confirmed Support and Resistance as well as Retests. Support & Resistance: Support marks where buying demand halts price declines, acting as a safety net. Resistance caps price surges, driven by selling pressure. Traders leverage these levels to predict reversals, plan entries, exits, and manage risks, making them trading's fundamental guideposts. Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/su
FREE
ACI Bollinger Bands
Marat Sultanov
4 (3)
Indicateurs
Tired of adjusting the indicator settings losing precious time? Tired of the uncertainty regarding their efficiency? Afraid of the uncertainty in their profitability? Then the indicator ACI (automatically calibrateable indicator) is designed exactly for you. Launching it, you can easily solve these three issues just performing the simplest action: clicking a single Calibrate button. To achieve the highest efficiency, you should perform another additional action: move the power slider to the maxi
FREE
Donchian Pro
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
5 (3)
Indicateurs
The Donchian Channel Channels are among the most popular tools of technical analysis, as they visually convey to the analyst the limits within which most price movement tends to occur. Channel users know that valuable information can be obtained at any time, whether prices are in the central region of a band or close to one of the border lines. One of the best known techniques to explore these concepts is Bollinger Bands. However, John Bollinger was not the only one to research the application
FREE
Easy Correlations Indicator
Ioannis Xenos
Indicateurs
Easy Correlations Indicator The Easy Correlations Indicator is designed to help traders analyze the relationship between two correlated instruments. By monitoring the distance between their Relative Strength Index (RSI) values, the indicator highlights situations where one instrument has moved significantly further than the other. This creates potential trading opportunities: Sell the stronger instrument (overstretched RSI) Buy the weaker instrument (lagging RSI) Because the positions are opened
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Indicateurs
Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L’outil exclusif « Bomber Utility », qui accompagne automatiquement chaque opération de trading, fixe les niveaux de Stop Loss et de Take Profit, et clôture les positions selon les règles de la stratégie Des fichiers de configuration (set files) pour adapter l’indicateur à différents actifs Des set files pour configurer le Bomber Utility selon différents modes : « Risque Minimum », « Risque Équilibré » et « Stratégie d’Attente » U
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (91)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. Trend Screener est un indicateur de suivi de tendance efficace qui fournit des signaux de tendance fléchés avec des
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Indicateurs
Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec d' excellents backtests, des preuves de performance sur compte réel avec des chiffres fantastiques et des statistiques partout , mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous finissez par faire sauter votre compte ? Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel d'utilisation + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe privé ave
Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.92 (189)
Indicateurs
Gold Stuff mt5 est un indicateur de tendance conçu spécifiquement pour l'or et peut également être utilisé sur n'importe quel instrument financier. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et ne traîne pas. Délai recommandé H1. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir les réglages et un bonus personnel !   Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, veuillez envoyer un message privé. moi!   RÉGLAGES Dessiner la flèche - on off. dessiner d
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Indicateurs
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe est un outil d’analyse de marché en temps réel développé sur la base du cadre Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Il analyse automatiquement les points de retournement et les zones clés sur plusieurs périodes, en mettant l’accent sur la fourniture de signaux sans repaint et en mettant en évidence les Points d’Intérêt (POI). De plus, il dispose d’un système de niveaux Fibonacci automatiques qui trace automatiquement les lignes de Fibonacci pour aider à détecter
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicateurs
Je vous présente un excellent indicateur technique : Grabber, qui fonctionne comme une stratégie de trading "tout-en-un", prête à l'emploi. En un seul code sont intégrés des outils puissants d'analyse technique du marché, des signaux de trading (flèches), des fonctions d'alerte et des notifications push. Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L'utilitaire Grabber : pour la gestion automatique des ordres ouverts Un guide vidéo étape par étape : pour apprendre à installe
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Indicateurs
FX Volume : Découvrez le Sentiment du Marché tel que perçu par un Courtier Présentation Rapide Vous souhaitez faire passer votre approche de trading au niveau supérieur ? FX Volume vous fournit, en temps réel, des informations sur la manière dont les traders particuliers et les courtiers sont positionnés—bien avant la publication de rapports retardés comme le COT. Que vous visiez des gains réguliers ou recherchiez simplement un avantage plus solide sur les marchés, FX Volume vous aide à repére
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.63 (40)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que ce système de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Cours en ligne, manuel et téléchargement de préréglages. Le "Système de Trading Smart Trend MT5" est une solution de trading complète conçue pour les traders débutants et expérimentés. Il combine plus de 10 indicateurs premium et propose plus de 7 stratégies de trading robustes, ce qui en fait un choix polyvalent
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicateurs
Zones de retournement - niveaux / Zones actives d'un acteur majeur INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT4 CHAQUE ACHETEUR DE CET INDICATEUR       OBTENEZ EN PLUS   GRATUITEMENT   : 3 mois       accès aux signaux de trading du service       SUPER SIGNAUX       — points d’entrée prêts à l’emploi selon l’algorithme TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mois       accès à des supports de formation avec des mises à jour régulières - immersion dans la stratégie et la croissance professionnelle. Assist
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicateurs
PUMPING STATION – Votre stratégie personnelle «tout compris» Nous vous présentons PUMPING STATION – un indicateur Forex révolutionnaire qui transformera votre façon de trader en une expérience à la fois efficace et passionnante. Ce n’est pas seulement un assistant, mais un véritable système de trading complet, doté d’algorithmes puissants pour vous aider à trader de manière plus stable. En achetant ce produit, vous recevez GRATUITEMENT : Fichiers de configuration exclusifs : pour un réglage auto
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicateurs
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Fonctions principales : Signaux d'entrée précis SANS RENDU ! Si un signal apparaît, il reste d’actualité ! Il s'agit d'une différence importante par rapport aux indicateurs de redessinage, qui peuvent fournir un signal puis le modifier, ce qui peut entraîner une perte de fonds en dépôt. Vous pouvez désormais entrer sur le marché avec plus de probabilité et de précision. Il existe également une fonction de coloration
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicateurs
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   est une tendance unique 10 en 1 suivant un indicateur multi-période   100% non repeint   qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments:   forex ,   matières premières ,   crypto-monnaies ,   indices ,  actions .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX) Indice de canal de m
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicateurs
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.67 (51)
Indicateurs
AtBot : Comment ça fonctionne et comment l'utiliser ### Comment ça fonctionne L'indicateur "AtBot" pour la plateforme MT5 génère des signaux d'achat et de vente en utilisant une combinaison d'outils d'analyse technique. Il intègre la Moyenne Mobile Simple (SMA), la Moyenne Mobile Exponentielle (EMA) et l'indice de la Plage Vraie Moyenne (ATR) pour identifier les opportunités de trading. De plus, il peut utiliser des bougies Heikin Ashi pour améliorer la précision des signaux. Laissez un avis ap
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Gold Entry Sniper – Tableau de Bord ATR Multi-Unités de Temps pour Scalping et Swing Trading sur l'Or Gold Entry Sniper est un indicateur avancé pour MetaTrader 5 qui fournit des signaux d'achat/vente précis sur XAUUSD et autres actifs, basé sur la logique de Trailing Stop ATR et l' analyse multi-unités de temps . Caractéristiques et Avantages Clés Analyse Multi-Unités de Temps – Affiche les tendances en M1, M5, M15 sur un seul tableau. Trailing Stop Basé sur l'ATR – Ajuste automatiquement selon
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (16)
Indicateurs
Présentation de   Quantum TrendPulse   , l'outil de trading ultime qui combine la puissance de   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   et   Stochastic   dans un seul indicateur complet pour maximiser votre potentiel de trading. Conçu pour les traders qui recherchent précision et efficacité, cet indicateur vous aide à identifier les tendances du marché, les changements de dynamique et les points d'entrée et de sortie optimaux en toute confiance. Caractéristiques principales : Intégration SuperTrend :   suivez f
Risk Killer AI Navigator MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (1)
Indicateurs
RiskKILLER_AI Navigator est un Assistant de Direction de Marché et de Stratégie Multi-timeframe basé sur l'IA. La performance en trading consiste à comprendre le marché comme le font les professionnels. C'est exactement ce que propose le RiskKILLER_AI Navigator : Bénéficiez d'analyses institutionnelles avec l'analyse de tendance, de sentiment et macro driven par l'IA externe à MQL5 , adaptée à votre style de trading. Après l'achat, pour obtenir le Manuel de l'Utilisateur : 1. postez un commentai
Smart Breakout Channels MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Offre spéciale : ALL TOOLS , seulement 35 $ chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   30 $   pendant la   première semaine   ou pour   les 3 premiers achats  !  Chaîne Trading Tools sur MQL5  : rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour recevoir mes dernières actualités Cet indicateur trace des zones de détection de rupture, appelées “Smart Breakout Channels”, basées sur un mouvement des prix normalisé par la volatilité. Ces zones sont affichées sous forme de boîtes dynamiques avec superpositions de volume. L’outil dé
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Indicateurs
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (13)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet outil de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading professionnel. Cours en ligne, manuel utilisateur et démonstration. L'indicateur Smart Price Action Concepts est un outil très puissant à la fois pour les nouveaux et les traders expérimentés. Il regroupe plus de 20 indicateurs utiles en un seul, combinant des idées de trading avancées telles que l'analyse du trader Inner Circle et le
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Nouvelle génération de zones d'approvisionnement et de demande automatisées. Algorithme nouveau et innovant qui fonctionne sur n'importe quel graphique. Toutes les zones sont créées dynamiquement en fonction de l'action des prix du marché. DEUX TYPES D'ALERTES --> 1) QUAND LE PRIX ATTEINT UNE ZONE 2) QUAND UNE NOUVELLE ZONE SE FORME Vous n'obtenez pas un indicateur inutile de plus. Vous obtenez une stratégie de trading complète avec des résultats prouvés.     Nouvelles fonctionnalités:   
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System MT5 » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicateurs
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicateurs
L’indicateur ACB Breakout Arrows fournit un signal d’entrée crucial sur le marché en détectant un modèle de rupture spécifique. Il analyse en continu le graphique à la recherche d’un momentum établi dans une direction et déclenche un signal précis juste avant le mouvement principal. Obtenez le scanner multi-actifs et multi-unités de temps ici - Scanner pour ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Fonctionnalités principales Les niveaux de Stop Loss et Take Profit sont fournis par l’indicateur. Inclut un table
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Indicateurs
Support And Resistance Screener est dans un indicateur de niveau pour MetaTrader qui fournit plusieurs outils à l'intérieur d'un indicateur. Les outils disponibles sont : 1. Filtre de structure de marché. 2. Zone de repli haussier. 3. Zone de recul baissier. 4. Points pivots quotidiens 5. points pivots hebdomadaires 6. Points pivots mensuels 7. Support et résistance forts basés sur le modèle harmonique et le volume. 8. Zones au niveau de la banque. OFFRE D'UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur de sup
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Indicateurs
FX Levels : Des zones de Support et Résistance d’une Précision Exceptionnelle pour Tous les Marchés Présentation Rapide Vous recherchez un moyen fiable pour déterminer des niveaux de support et résistance dans n’importe quel marché—paires de devises, indices, actions ou matières premières ? FX Levels associe la méthode traditionnelle « Lighthouse » à une approche dynamique de pointe, offrant une précision quasi universelle. Grâce à notre expérience réelle avec des brokers et à des mises à jour
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Plus de l'auteur
Trend Lines v2 MT5
Quang Huy Quach
Indicateurs
Trend Lines v2 MT5 is an intelligent auto trendline indicator that instantly detects key dynamic support and resistance zones. Built on pivot high/low structure, it delivers a clear and accurate view of market trends across all timeframes. Features Fully automatic trendline drawing based on precise pivot points. Filters out noise – only clean and reliable trendlines are shown. Control the number of lines to keep your chart neat and easy to read. Flexible customization: colors, line thickness, ra
FREE
Market Structure Break Order Block
Quang Huy Quach
Indicateurs
Indicator Guide: Key Price Levels & Structure Shifts 1. Description The indicator is a technical analysis tool for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to automatically identify specific price movements and to highlight corresponding price zones based on preceding price action. This provides a visualization of key price areas according to the indicator's internal logic. 2. Visual Elements & Their Identification The indicator identifies and draws several types of visual elements on the chart
FREE
Pivot Point Supertrend MT5
Quang Huy Quach
Indicateurs
The Pivot Point Supertrend indicator is a technical analysis tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It combines two popular analytical methods: Pivot Points: Uses significant historical price highs and lows to identify potential support and resistance zones. These points are objective and stable. Supertrend: A well-known trend-following indicator that helps identify the current market trend and provides dynamic stop-loss levels. Indicator's Goal: By using the stability of Pivot Point
FREE
Support Resistance Dynamic
Quang Huy Quach
Indicateurs
The "Support Resistance Dynamic" indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed to automatically identify and plot dynamic Support and Resistance zones on price charts. This indicator helps traders easily recognize important price levels, potential reversal points, or breakout areas, thereby enabling more informed trading decisions. 2. Key Features Dynamic S/R Identification : Automatically identifies support and resistance zones based on an advanced Pivo
FREE
Dynamic Linear Regression Channel
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Indicateurs
The Linear Regression Channel is a powerful technical analysis tool that helps visually identify the prevailing trend and potential price zones. Essentially, the indicator performs two main functions: It draws a trendline through the center of price action over a specified period. This line is calculated using the linear regression method, which results in the best possible "line of best fit" for the price data. From this center line, the indicator plots two parallel lines above and below, creat
FREE
SuperTrend Signals
Quang Huy Quach
Indicateurs
The Supertrend indicator is a trend-following technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify the direction of market trends and potential entry/exit points. It operates based on price data and Average True Range (ATR) to create a dynamic signal line that changes color depending on the current trend. Green color: Indicates an uptrend. Red color: Indicates a downtrend. Supertrend is a useful indicator for both short-term and long-term trading, helping to filter out market noise and focu
FREE
Breakout Finder MT5
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Indicateurs
The "Breakout Finder" is a technical indicator designed to automatically identify potential price breakouts and breakdowns on a chart. The highlight of this indicator is its robust signal filtering system, which helps traders avoid false signals (fakeouts) and focus on higher-probability trading opportunities. Key Features Automatic Pivot Point Detection: The indicator automatically identifies significant pivot highs and lows on the chart to establish potential support and resistance levels. Bre
FREE
Scalping PullBack Signal
Quang Huy Quach
Indicateurs
1. Overview The Scalping PullBack Signal indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify scalping opportunities based on potential pullback and reversal signals. This tool is particularly useful on lower timeframes (below 15 minutes) but can also be applied on higher timeframes for longer-term trades. This indicator integrates several key analytical components, providing a comprehensive view of trends and potential entry/exit points, helping you make quick and e
FREE
Dynamic Volume Range Profile with Fair Value Zone
Quang Huy Quach
Indicateurs
The "Volume Range Profile with Fair Value" (VRPFV) indicator is a powerful volume analysis tool designed to help traders better understand market structure and identify key price areas where significant institutional activity occurs. Instead of just looking at volume on individual candlesticks, VRPFV analyzes the distribution of volume by price level within a specific time range, providing deep insights into the "footprint" of smart money. VRPFV consists of the following core components: Upper &
FREE
TMA Overlay
Quang Huy Quach
Indicateurs
TMA Overlay Indicator for MT5 - User Guide 1. Introduction TMA Overlay is a versatile technical analysis indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform. The indicator's goal is to provide traders with a comprehensive overview of the trend, potential entry signals, and key trading sessions, all integrated into a single chart. This is not a trading system, but a comprehensive analysis tool designed to help you make more informed decisions. 2. Core Indicator Components The indicator consists of multiple c
FREE
Ultimate Moving Average Multi Time Frame
Quang Huy Quach
Indicateurs
Welcome to Ultimate MA MTF , a multi-functional Moving Average (MA) indicator converted from the original TradingView version by ChrisMoody and upgraded with many powerful features. This is not just a typical MA line. It is a comprehensive technical analysis tool designed to provide traders with deep insights into trends, volatility, and potential trading signals, all within a single indicator. Key Features 8 Moving Average Types: Full support for the most popular MA types (SMA, EMA, WMA, HullMA
FREE
Smart Trend Tracker
Quang Huy Quach
Indicateurs
The Smart Trend Tracker (OTT) is a technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify the direction and strength of a market trend. This indicator functions as an optimized moving average that adapts to market volatility, thereby providing dynamic support and resistance levels. The primary goal of the OTT is to smooth out price action and offer visual cues about potential changes in the trend. Core Components of the Indicator When you add the indicator to your chart, you will see two main
FREE
RSI Multi Timeframe MT5
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Indicateurs
The MultiFrameRSIIndicator is a powerful MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator that leverages the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to analyze trends across multiple timeframes. This indicator synchronizes RSI-based trend signals from up to nine timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1) and presents them with clear visual feedback, including a colored RSI line, signal arrows, and a customizable dashboard. Ideal for traders seeking momentum-based trend confirmation. Features Multi-Timeframe Analysis
FREE
MTF Candles Drawing
Quang Huy Quach
Indicateurs
The MTF (Multi-Timeframe) Candles indicator is a powerful tool that allows you to display candles from a higher timeframe (e.g., H1, H4, D1) directly on a lower timeframe chart (e.g., M5, M15, M30). The Problem It Solves: Instead of constantly switching back and forth between charts to analyze the main trend and detailed price action, this indicator merges both perspectives into one. You can instantly see the "big picture" while staying focused on trading signals on your current timeframe. Core
FREE
Smart Volume Support Resistance Indicator
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Indicateurs
1. Introduction Smart Volume S/R Pro is a powerful technical analysis tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Unlike traditional Support & Resistance (S/R) indicators that rely on price peaks and troughs, this indicator automatically identifies critical S/R zones based on a core factor: Trading Volume . Core Principle: Price levels that witnessed exceptionally high trading volume in the past will often become significant psychological zones, where the price is likely to react strongly (eith
FREE
MA Multi Timeframe MT5
Quang Huy Quach
Indicateurs
The MultiFrameTrendAnalyzer is a versatile MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator designed to provide multi-timeframe trend analysis using Moving Average (MA) crossovers. This indicator synchronizes trend signals across multiple timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1) and displays them with intuitive visual cues, including a colored trend line, signal arrows, and a customizable dashboard. Features Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Evaluates trends across up to nine timeframes, allowing traders to conf
FREE
VIX Fix Market Reversal
Quang Huy Quach
Indicateurs
The Vix_Fix indicator, or "Vix Fix," is a tool designed to identify potential market bottoms. It operates on the principle of measuring extreme fear or pessimism among the crowd, which are moments when the market often has a high probability of reversing to the upside. Main Purpose: To help traders find high-probability BUY (Long) entry points by identifying when the market is "oversold." How it Works In simple terms, the Vix Fix measures the distance between the current bar's Low and the Highes
FREE
RSI Ultimate MTF
Quang Huy Quach
Indicateurs
1. Introduction The CM_Ultimate_RSI_MTF is a powerful and versatile custom indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to enhance your Relative Strength Index (RSI) analysis. It provides multi-timeframe (MTF) capabilities, visual signals, and customizable alerts, making it an invaluable tool for traders seeking to identify overbought/oversold conditions, trend strength, and potential entry/exit points across various timeframes. 2. Key Features Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Analysis: Allows you to view RSI from
FREE
MACD Multi Timeframe MT5
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Indicateurs
The Multi-Frame MACD Indicator is a robust MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator that utilizes the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) to analyze trends across multiple timeframes. This indicator synchronizes MACD-based trend signals from up to nine timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1) and presents them with clear visual cues, including a colored MACD line, signal arrows, and a customizable dashboard. Perfect for traders seeking momentum and trend reversal insights. Features Multi-
FREE
ATR Dynamic Stop
Quang Huy Quach
Indicateurs
1. Overview The ATR Dynamic Stop (CE) is a powerful technical indicator designed to help traders identify and follow market trends. Its core function is to provide a dynamic trailing stop-loss based on price volatility, as measured by the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. The main objectives of the ATR Dynamic Stop are: Profit Optimization: It helps you ride a strong trend by setting a reasonable stop-loss, preventing premature exits due to minor market noise and fluctuations. Risk Management:
FREE
Fibonacci Bollinger Bands
Quang Huy Quach
Indicateurs
Fibonacci Bollinger Bands (FBB) Indicator - User Manual 1. Introduction Fibonacci Bollinger Bands (FBB) is a technical analysis indicator that combines three tools: Bollinger Bands , Fibonacci Ratios , and the Volume-Weighted Moving Average (VWMA) . The purpose of this indicator is to provide a multi-dimensional view of the market by helping to identify: Dynamic support and resistance zones. The general market trend. Volatility levels and potential accumulation phases (squeezes). Price breakouts
FREE
Volume Flow Index Indicator
Quang Huy Quach
Indicateurs
Volume Flow Indicator (VFI) - User Manual 1. General Introduction The Volume Flow Indicator (VFI) is an advanced technical oscillator designed to measure the strength and sustainability of a price trend by incorporating both price and volume data. Developed based on the concepts of On-Balance Volume (OBV) but with significant improvements, the VFI provides deeper insight into money flow and the conviction behind price movements. This indicator is not an automated trading system but a powerful an
FREE
Market Squeeze Momentum Indicator
Quang Huy Quach
Indicateurs
1. Introduction The Market Squeeze Momentum Indicator (SQZMOM_LB) is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify periods of low market volatility (the "squeeze" phase) and predict the direction and strength of price momentum after the squeeze ends. This indicator combines the principles of Bollinger Bands and Keltner Channels to detect changes in market volatility, along with a momentum oscillator to measure buying/selling pressure. 2. Key Components of the Indicator The
FREE
MultiFrame Pivot MT5
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Indicateurs
MultiFrame Pivot: A Multi-Timeframe Analysis Tool MultiFrame Pivot is an analysis indicator designed to provide an overview of the market based on Pivot Points across multiple timeframes. The indicator synthesizes information from different timeframes to give you a more comprehensive view of important price levels. KEY FEATURES: Multi-Timeframe Analysis: MultiFrame Pivot allows you to simultaneously monitor the price's status relative to Pivot Points (PP), Support 1 (S1), and Resistance 1 (R1)
FREE
MultiFrame MA
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Indicateurs
MultiFrame MA: A Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator MultiFrame MA is a trend analysis indicator designed to provide a comprehensive market overview across various timeframes. Instead of relying on a single timeframe, this tool synthesizes information from multiple charts, giving users a holistic and reliable perspective. KEY FEATURES: Multi-Timeframe Analysis: The indicator analyzes data from various timeframes, from M1 up to Monthly, to help users identify trend confluence at different levels. MA
FREE
Ultimate EMA
Quang Huy Quach
Indicateurs
Multi-Period EMA is a convenient indicator that displays multiple Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) on a single chart. It is designed to help traders easily identify market trends and key crossover points without the need to add multiple individual EMA indicators. Key Features: Multiple EMAs in one: Simplifies chart analysis by combining several EMA lines into one indicator. Fully customizable: Easily change the period (default 20, 50, 100, 200), color, and thickness of each EMA line. Clean in
FREE
RSI Bollinger Double Confirm
Quang Huy Quach
Indicateurs
This indicator is a trading strategy designed to find high-probability entry points by combining two very popular indicators: Bollinger Bands (BB) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) . The core idea is "dual confirmation" : a trade signal is only considered valid when both indicators agree. This helps filter out many of the false signals that occur when using just a single indicator, thereby increasing the reliability of each entry. Bollinger Bands are used to identify relative price value zon
FREE
WaveTrend Oscillator WT
Quang Huy Quach
Indicateurs
The WaveTrend Oscillator indicator is an enhanced version of the classic WaveTrend Oscillator, a momentum indicator. It is designed to identify overbought/oversold conditions and provide potential trend reversal signals. The core difference in this version is the application of a data "normalization" algorithm. This ensures the indicator's oscillation lines remain balanced around the zero line, causing the indicator window to always stay naturally centered. This is especially useful when trading
FREE
MultiFrame Volume Trend MT5
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Indicateurs
MultiFrame Volume Trend (MFVI) is a powerful VWAP-based indicator that displays volume trends across multiple timeframes in a clean, easy-to-read dashboard directly on your chart. Instantly capture the overall market direction in just seconds. Features Multi-timeframe VWAP analysis from M1 to MN1. Dashboard panel shows the trend state of each timeframe at a glance. Plots VWAP line and buy/sell arrows directly on the chart. Fully customizable: colors, line width, panel position, arrow symbols. Bu
FREE
The EMA Navigator Pro
Quang Huy Quach
Indicateurs
The EMA Navigator Pro is an advanced version of the popular EMA indicator, designed to provide superior flexibility and multi-timeframe analysis capabilities. This indicator not only displays EMA lines but also offers a powerful alert system to ensure you never miss a crucial signal. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Support: You can assign a separate timeframe to each individual EMA line, allowing you to analyze long-term (e.g., D1) and short-term (e.g., H1) trends on the same chart. Automatic Cro
FREE
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis