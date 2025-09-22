Dunnigan EA

Dunnigan EA uses Pure Price Action and Willian Dunnigan's strategy to identify a market entry signal. This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, Dunnigan EA is for you. Dunnigan EA  does not use AI or martingale, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample, therefore much more reliable.

The Dunnigan EA has been subjected to a long period of more than ten years of Backtesting with Tick by Tick data, using the WFA (Walk Forward Analysis) methodology, which is a cross-validation technique that helps identify whether a trading strategy is actually performing well or if it is just adjusting to a specific period of data history (avoiding overfitting), thus confirming the robustness of the strategy behind the Dunnigan EA.


SOME DUNNIGAN EA FEATURES


01 Small Account Trading (Standard / Cent / Micro)

02 Dynamic Lot

03 Panel with information on operations

04 Customized method for strategy optimization

05 Dynamic TakeProfit / StopLoss in Points or Monetary (USD)

06 TrailingStop Percent

07 BreakEven Points

08 Trend Filter

09 Validated strategy to help you maximize your profits

10 Buy and Sell Separately


Feel free to test it for free in the backtest, create your own setups and Make the most of this incredible Expert Advisor.

