Xauusd Engel
- Experts
- Marco Antonio Dorantes Manrriquez
- Version: 3.0
- Mise à jour: 10 septembre 2025
- Activations: 5
Gold Statistical Pro - Advanced Statistical Trading EA for XAUUSD
🏆 High Accuracy Through Advanced Statistical Trading
Gold Statistical Pro is a specialized Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD) that employs advanced statistical models to achieve exceptional win rates. Specifically engineered for the gold market, one of the most volatile and profitable assets in the Forex market.
✨ Key Features
🎯 Precision Statistical Trading
- Deep statistical analysis of XAUUSD historical patterns
- Probability algorithms that identify optimal entry opportunities
- Predictive models based on proven statistical correlations
📊 Gold Market Specialization (XAUUSD)
- Exclusively optimized for the unique characteristics of the gold market
- Adapted to XAUUSD's specific volatility and behavior patterns
- Considers fundamental factors that influence gold prices
🔢 Intelligent Risk Management System
- Statistical calculation of optimal position sizes
- Stop Loss and Take Profit based on volatility analysis
- Automatic capital protection through statistical algorithms
🚀 Competitive Advantages
✅ High Win Rate: Thanks to rigorous statistical approach ✅ Market Specialization: Designed specifically for XAUUSD ✅ Extensive Backtesting: Tested across multiple market conditions ✅ Easy Setup: Pre-optimized default parameters ✅ No Martingale: Safe strategy without risk escalation ✅ MT4 Compatible: Simple and quick installation
⚙️ Recommended Configuration
- Currency Pair: XAUUSD only
- Timeframes: M15, M30, H1 (recommended)
- Minimum Deposit: $500 USD
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher
- Spread: Works efficiently with low to medium spreads
📈 Who This EA Is For
- Traders seeking consistency in the gold market
- Investors interested in statistically proven strategies
- Users who prefer reliable automation
- Traders who value specialization over generalization
⚠️ Important Notes
- This EA is designed exclusively for XAUUSD
- Demo testing recommended before live trading
- Past performance does not guarantee future results
- Always trade with proper risk management
🛡️ Support & Warranty
- Free updates included
- Specialized technical support
- Complete setup documentation
- Backtesting history available
Discover the power of statistical trading in the gold market with EA EngelXAU!