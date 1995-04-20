Price pivot points H1 - an indicator that shows price pivot points on the H1 timeframe with an accuracy of up to 95%. 95 signals from 100 will accurately indicate the place of the price reversal in the opposite direction. The indicator does not redraw its values. Suitable for trading on any currency pair. It can be used for both intraday scalping and long-term trading. Price pivot points H1 shows signals as arrows. When the price reverses, the indicator will draw an arrow on the chart. If the price turns up, the indicator will draw a blue arrow, and when the price turns down, the indicator will draw a red arrow. The accuracy of the signals allows you to build effective trading strategies. We took the Sonic logo to emphasize the speed of the signals. In 93% of cases, the signals are drawn exactly at the moment of the price reversal. They are not late. The signals are very fast. And only in 5% the price reverses not immediately, but after several bars.





Benefits of the indicator:

not redrawn shows the trader a change in price direction very simple and easy to use no additional settings and set files required works on all currency pairs any timeframe can be used. But the most accurate signals are on H1, H4. suitable for binary options trading!

Indicator settings:

period - indicator period. The higher the value, the stronger the filter works and the fewer signals the indicator draws.