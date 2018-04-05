Panther Breaker

Introducing Panther Breaker EA – a powerful automated trading system designed for consistent growth and disciplined risk management.

Profit Potential: Targets up to 30% monthly return in optimal market conditions.
Risk Control: Built-in money management with a maximum drawdown of around 18%.
Strategy: Advanced price action and breakout detection system that adapts to changing market volatility.
Execution: Works on MetaTrader 4 with precise trade entries, fixed stop-loss, and take-profit levels to protect capital.
Flexibility: Can be used on multiple major forex pairs with recommended settings.

Whether you’re a beginner or experienced trader, Panther Breaker EA helps you trade with discipline, consistency, and confidence.


