Neo Prescience

Stop Guessing. Start Trading with Data-Driven Confidence.

Cluttered charts. Dozens of conflicting indicators. Missed opportunities.

NeoPrescience AI changes everything.

This is not just another indicator — it is your complete trading command center, powered by an advanced multi-module AI analysis engine.

The proprietary AI Synthesis Core processes trend, momentum, volatility, structure (FVG), divergence, and more into one output:

👉 A clear, actionable AI Confidence Score for every setup.

Core Features That Will Transform Your Trading

🧠 AI Confidence Score (0–100): Instantly filter noise and lock onto A-grade setups (e.g., >60).

🔍 Multi-Asset Market Scanner: Scan Forex, Crypto, Gold, and Indices across multiple timeframes. Save hours daily.

📲 Real-Time Push Notifications: Get trade alerts with Entry, TP, and SL levels straight to your phone. Never miss a move.

🛠️ Smart Symbol Detection: Forget suffix headaches (.ecn, _pro, m). Type the common name (EURUSD, BTCUSD) — we do the rest.

11 Professional-Grade Analysis Modules

NeoPrescience AI is like having a team of analysts running 24/7.

All fully customizable:

✅ Trend Analysis (MAs)

✅ Volatility (ATR)

✅ Candlestick Patterns (Engulfing, Pin, Doji)

✅ Momentum (RSI)

✅ Daily Pivot Points

✅ Multi-Timeframe Confluence

✅ RSI Divergence

✅ Bollinger Bands (Squeeze/Breakout)

✅ Dynamic EMA S&R

✅ Intelligent Fair Value Gap (fresh, unmitigated only)

Getting Started & Usage Guide

1️⃣ Push Notifications to Your Phone

In the indicator settings: Enable EnablePushNotify . On MT4 desktop: Tools → Options → Notifications → Enable. In MT4 mobile: Find your MetaQuotes ID under Settings → Chat & Messages. Enter it in MT4 desktop → Test. Done — alerts now come directly to your phone.

2️⃣ Using the Scanner on Any Broker

Input your watchlist in Scanner_PairsToScan (e.g., EURUSD,US30,BTCUSD,XAUUSD).

Smart Symbol Detection will auto-match your broker’s format (e.g., US30.pro, BTCUSD.ecn).

3️⃣ If Indicator Doesn’t Show on Weekly/Monthly Charts

This is due to MT4’s limited history data — not the indicator.

Automatic Fix: NeoPrescience v4.2 auto-adjusts and shows signals with a “Limited Data” warning .

