Neo Prescience

NeoPrescience AI: The Ultimate All-in-One Trading Dashboard & Scanner

  1. Main Dashboard on a clean chart.

  2. A Buy/Sell signal with TP/SL projection zones.

  3. Scanner Panel showing multiple high-confidence setups.

  4. A non-Forex chart (e.g., XAUUSD or BTCUSD) to highlight versatility.


Stop Guessing. Start Trading with Data-Driven Confidence.

Cluttered charts. Dozens of conflicting indicators. Missed opportunities.

NeoPrescience AI changes everything.
This is not just another indicator — it is your complete trading command center, powered by an advanced multi-module AI analysis engine.

The proprietary AI Synthesis Core processes trend, momentum, volatility, structure (FVG), divergence, and more into one output:
👉 A clear, actionable AI Confidence Score for every setup.

No ambiguity. No hesitation. Just sharp, data-driven trades.

Core Features That Will Transform Your Trading

🧠 AI Confidence Score (0–100): Instantly filter noise and lock onto A-grade setups (e.g., >60).

🔍 Multi-Asset Market Scanner: Scan Forex, Crypto, Gold, and Indices across multiple timeframes. Save hours daily.

📲 Real-Time Push Notifications: Get trade alerts with Entry, TP, and SL levels straight to your phone. Never miss a move.

🛠️ Smart Symbol Detection: Forget suffix headaches (.ecn, _pro, m). Type the common name (EURUSD, BTCUSD) — we do the rest.

🎯 Crystal-Clear Non-Repainting Signals: Arrows print at bar close and stay forever. Each includes a TP/SL projection zone on the chart.


11 Professional-Grade Analysis Modules

NeoPrescience AI is like having a team of analysts running 24/7.
All fully customizable:

  • ✅ Trend Analysis (MAs)

  • ✅ Volatility (ATR)

  • ✅ Candlestick Patterns (Engulfing, Pin, Doji)

  • ✅ Momentum (RSI)

  • ✅ Daily Pivot Points

  • ✅ Multi-Timeframe Confluence

  • ✅ RSI Divergence

  • ✅ Bollinger Bands (Squeeze/Breakout)

  • ✅ Dynamic EMA S&R

  • ✅ Intelligent Fair Value Gap (fresh, unmitigated only)

  • ✅ Trading Session Filter (London & New York)


Getting Started & Usage Guide

1️⃣ Push Notifications to Your Phone

  1. In the indicator settings: Enable EnablePushNotify .

  2. On MT4 desktop: Tools → Options → Notifications → Enable.

  3. In MT4 mobile: Find your MetaQuotes ID under Settings → Chat & Messages.

  4. Enter it in MT4 desktop → Test. Done — alerts now come directly to your phone.

2️⃣ Using the Scanner on Any Broker

  • Input your watchlist in Scanner_PairsToScan (e.g., EURUSD,US30,BTCUSD,XAUUSD).

  • Smart Symbol Detection will auto-match your broker’s format (e.g., US30.pro, BTCUSD.ecn).

3️⃣ If Indicator Doesn’t Show on Weekly/Monthly Charts

This is due to MT4’s limited history data — not the indicator.

  • Automatic Fix: NeoPrescience v4.2 auto-adjusts and shows signals with a “Limited Data” warning.

  • Full Fix (Recommended): MT4 → History Center (F2) → Download full M1 history → Restart MT4.


🚀 Trade smarter. Trade faster. Trade with confidence.
Elevate your edge today with NeoPrescience AI — your ultimate AI-powered trading dashboard & scanner.


