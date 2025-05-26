Zielspierre EA

Zielspierre EA – Best Automated Forex Robot for Cent & Micro Accounts | Vondereich FX

Zielspierre EA by Vondereich FX is a powerful and fully automated forex trading Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed for cent and micro accounts. This EA offers consistent monthly ROI with low risk, making it an ideal solution for both beginner and experienced traders seeking reliable performance.


🔑 Key Features of Zielspierre EA

  • Group Layering Martingale Strategy
    Uses a smart group-based martingale system to maximize profit potential while minimizing drawdown through controlled lot progression.

  • Multi-Indicator Signal Filtering
    Combines top indicators like Stochastic, RSI, Moving Average (MA), CCI, and Alligator to identify high-probability trade entries.

  • Advanced Money Management System
    Includes manual or automatic lot sizing, dynamic lot scaling with exponential growth, and optional martingale recovery for loss control.

  • Customizable Trading Time
    Trade scheduling available for each weekday, allowing users to optimize trading during high-volume sessions.

  • Robust Risk Management Tools
    Built-in Take Profit (TP), Stop Loss (SL), Trailing Stop, and percentage-based auto-close for profit or loss to protect your capital.

  • Hedge Mode Available
    Optional hedging function for advanced position management and risk diversification.


⚙️ Recommended Settings

  • Account Type: Best for cent or micro accounts with a minimum balance of $100 (10,000 units).

  • Currency Pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD.

  • Lot Size: Starts at 0.01 and auto-adjusts based on balance and risk level.


🛠️ Technical Information

  • EA Name: Zielspierre EA

  • Latest Version: 2.51

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

  • Developer: Vondereich FX

  • License: © 2022 Vondereich FX – All Rights Reserved


🚀 How to Get Started

  1. Download & Install – Get Zielspierre EA from the official MQL5 Market and install it on your MT4 platform.

  2. Set Your Preferences – Configure lot size, TP, SL, martingale, trading hours, and other options.

  3. Activate & Trade – Apply the EA to your selected pairs and let Zielspierre EA automate your trading 24/5.


⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading forex involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. Past results do not guarantee future performance. Please use proper risk management and trade responsibly.


#ZielspierreEA #ForexRobot #CentAccountEA #MicroAccountEA #BestForexEA #ForexTradingBot #MartingaleEA #AutomatedTrading #MT4EA #ExpertAdvisor #ForexProfit #LowRiskHighReward #ForexSignals #ForexStrategy #HedgeEA #VondereichFX #ForexMalaysia #EAforBeginners #PassiveIncomeForex #ForexAutoTrader




